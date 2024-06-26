Support our Sponsors
Pedestrian Bridge Project to Close Lanes on Cuomo Bridge

June 26, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

As if traffic wasn’t bad enough on Fridays crossing the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, motorists are going to have to have extra patience on June 28.

The New York State Thruway Authority will be closing lanes on the bridge to install a new 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the Thruway in Tarrytown.

The work is anticipated to last approximately 10 hours, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday and finishing by 8 a.m. Saturday.

In the case of rain, the work will take place Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Throughout the night, one lane will remain open in the northbound direction, while two lanes will stay open in the southbound direction.

Early Saturday morning, crews will rig the new bridge to the cranes, then lift and place it onto two abutments on either side of the highway. State Police will hold traffic in both directions during the lift for the safety of motorists and workers; flaggers will also hold traffic on Route 9. The traffic stop is expected to last approximately 20 minutes.

Motorists are being encouraged to travel outside the planned work hours or seek alternate routes.

The new pedestrian bridge is part of a $13.9 million multimodal project that began in the spring of 2023. Crews began assembling the bridge’s truss sections on a portion of Route 9 on June 3.

The project will also add a second left turn lane from South Broadway to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp and install a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue to make it safer to turn left.

Later this summer and in the early fall, crews will complete the remaining activities, which include relocating Tarrytown’s water main onto the Route 9 vehicle bridge; repairing and resurfacing Route 9 from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane; restriping the roadway to add the second left turn lane on southbound Route 9; and landscaping at the end of Paulding Avenue.

