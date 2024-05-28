Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Work to Create Traffic Changes in Tarrytown

May 27, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Motorists and pedestrians should brace for major inconveniences on Route 9 in Tarrytown for at least the next six weeks.

Starting on Wednesday, May 29, the New York State Thruway Authority will be resuming a $13.9 million multi-modal project to install a new 16 feet wide, 270 feet long pedestrian/bicycle bridge across Interstate 287 that will provide safer access.

Thruway Authority crews will be staging equipment and materials on the west side of the bridge over the Thruway. Four lanes of traffic on Route 9 will remain open during this time. Pedestrian access across the bridge will be on the east side, with crossings at the intersection of Route 119 and Route 9 and at the Tarrytown Honda/Sleepy Hollow Conference Center intersection. There will be no pedestrian crossing at Paulding Avenue.

The Thruway Authority explored pedestrian access on both sides of the bridge, but determined there was not a safe option given the requirements of the bridge installation.

Beginning on Monday, June 3, between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, there will only be one lane in each direction open across the bridge. The inner left turn lane on Route 119 will be closed. Thruway Authority officials are advising residents on foot and in vehicles to avoid the area during those hours if possible.

After 3 p.m., the traffic pattern will return to four lanes.

While the project is expected to be complete by mid-July, it’s anticipated patience will be required as Thruway Authority crews will be back in action completing other work, including relocating Tarrytown’s water main onto the Route 9 vehicle bridge; repairing and resurfacing Route 9 from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane; restriping the roadway to add the second left turn lane on southbound Route 9; and landscaping at the end of Paulding Avenue.

Westchester County Legislator David Imamura is urging residents to try to see the forest through the trees while the project is underway.

“While there will be some short-term inconvenience, we hope you’ll agree that an innovative infrastructure project that encourages tourism, safe and sustainable travel, and interconnectedness between villages on both sides of the Hudson River is more than worth the temporary disruptions,” Imamura stated.