Pedestrian/Bicycle Bridge Over Thruway in Tarrytown Completed

July 30, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A new 270-foot-long pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the New York State Thruway near the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown has been completed.

The $13.9 million, two-year, multimodal project began in spring 2023 to modernize the corridor and improve mobility from the bridge’s shared use path by extending its side path one-mile south to Lyndhurst Mansion.

“We’re thrilled to see these improvements finally come to life, especially the pedestrian bridge. A safer pathway for pedestrians and cyclists along Rt 9 not only improves daily travel but also connects Tarrytown more seamlessly to the region,” said Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown. “This is a win for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

“I’m an avid cyclist. This bridge will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to safely get to the Mario Cuomo bridge,” said Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. “It’s a welcome addition. I plan to personally use the bridge often.”

The new pedestrian bridge is 16 feet wide and 15 feet tall. Its 12-truss sections were assembled on a portion of Route 9 last year before crews lifted it into place over the Thruway during an overnight operation. Modular construction allowed for much of the work to take place offsite in a controlled environment, thus reducing the amount of activity near and above roadways and limiting impacts to motorists and residents. Lighting, guiderails and climb-deterrent fencing were also installed.

Additional improvements include a second left turn lane from Route 9 to the southbound Thruway entrance ramp (Interchange 9), widening the Thruway ramps leading to and from Route 9, installing a traffic signal on Route 9 at Paulding Avenue, resurfacing Route 9 from Route 119 to just south of Gracemere Lane, and relocating the village of Tarrytown’s water main onto the Route 9 vehicular bridge.

“I am very happy that the Department of Transportation has finally opened the pedestrian bridge over the Thruway in Tarrytown,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “All the walkers and bikers who contacted me for assistance over the last several months can now, with everyone else, safely walk or bike, day or night.”