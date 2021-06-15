Pearson Park Splash Pad Now Open

It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,...Read More
June 15, 2021
We are happy to announce that the Splash Pad has re-opened thanks to the delivery of a new control unit! Feel free to come on down to Pierson Park to enjoy the river views while your child runs around the pad!
Share the News!
Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June
June 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read...Read More
Irvington Student Wins International Film Award
June 12, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The...Read More
June 2021 TEAC News
June 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst
June 11, 2021
By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its...Read More
State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher
June 11, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a...Read More
Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility
June 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA...Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History
June 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...Read More
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing
June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...Read More
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign
June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...Read More