Patricia Ann Piacentino, 87

March 3, 2021

Patricia Ann Piacentino, a longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died peacefully March 2. She was 87.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Cadwallader. She married Gerard (“Jerry”) Piacentino on February 11, 1956 at St. Margaret Mary Church in the Bronx. They moved to Dobbs Ferry and started their family. Pat was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Dobbs Ferry, as well as a Sodality member. She loved going to New York City and seeing Broadway shows with her friends. Pat liked visiting the Jersey Shore and going on trips with her friends.

She was a passionate Scrabble player and loved card games, especially Solitaire. She enjoyed the piano, completing crossword puzzles, and playing games with her grandchildren. Her true passion was the time she spent with her family and friends. She was always there to support her children and grandchildren at all of their special occasions and sporting events.

She is survived by her children Liz (Ralph), Kathy, Tommy, Jimmy (Magda), Danny, and Jerry. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kenny (Jess), Tracey (Reed) and her first great-grandchild, which is expected shortly, Brandon, Sky, Jaz, and Madison. She was predeceased by her beloved husband and by her siblings Thomas, Columba (“Scotty”) and Mary (“Mae”).

