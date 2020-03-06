Pathway Through Tarrytown’s Wilson Park Draws Neighbors’ Ire

by Barrett Seaman –

Suburban parks tend to have walking paths, benches—perhaps a gazebo. Not so Wilson Park, an 11-acre expanse of natural greenery sitting atop the hill overlooking Tarrytown and the Hudson River. Until recently, only its regularly mown grass betrayed human intervention. Its sparse copses, raspberry patches and brambles lent it a pastoral air—the kind of tract that would make a developer’s eyes shine at the prospect of planting a crop of 6,000-sq. ft. manses on it, with pricey river views.

It was just that prospect that led the village’s Planning Board, a decade ago, to cut a deal with home-building giant Toll Brothers to set aside these 11 acres as a public park and build only 14 instead of 24 colonial-style homes. Toll Brothers built three of the four houses that directly border Wilson Park, separated only by stone walls. To these homeowners, the park has served as a virtual extension of their lawns, granting them the kind of bucolic vista only estate owners of yore enjoyed.

The village, prompted by local conservationists whose goal was to protect all the public spaces, including the adjacent Tarrytown Lakes, had other plans. In an effort to encourage more public use of the park, they pressed the village to connect it to the trails that ring the lakes, beginning in 2017 with a meandering four-foot wide crushed stone pathway along the ridge line of the park. Neighbors didn’t like it, deeming it “unnecessary,” “totally superfluous,” “a waste of time and money.”

Over time, the grumbling subsided as an overgrowth of crabgrass narrowed the path down to a yard or so in width. Then in late January of this year, a bulldozer and earthmover appeared out of the early morning mist from the rail trail on the park’s eastern border and cut a five-and-a-half foot swath some 25 yards from the three properties before meandering up the slope to connect with the ridge path.

The immediate neighbors were incensed. One, Rob DeRocker, president of the Wilson Park home owners association, quipped that the path was so obvious “you can see it from space,” later describing it as “a dull, fat knife (sliced) down the middle of a Monet.”

“It may not ‘ruin’ Wilson Park,” he conceded, “but it certainly ruins it as we’ve known it.”

The DeRockers’ immediate neighbor, Andrea Taber appeared at the Board of Trustees’ February 3 meeting and invited them to come to her house and see for themselves just how intrusive the path was. She predicted that the crushed stone path surface would be dangerous for bikers and difficult for wheelchair users, recommending instead a narrower mown grass path. Her neighbor just to the east, Heather Dyer, voiced concern that park visitors that used to disperse themselves around the open fields would now concentrate on the path right behind her house. She also pushed back against some suggestions by some path supporters that she and her neighbors were “elitists,” insisting, “I’m not trying to make it my own private park…I just don’t think you need a path to enjoy it.”

While these neighbors felt they were blindsided by the arrival of the bulldozer in January, Village Administrator Rich Slingerland pointed out that the plan for the connecting trail had been on the board’s published agendas of three separate meetings last year, with discussions going back to 2017. Catherine Ruhland, who headed up the Lakes Committee that had advocated for the trail, suggested that their surprise stemmed from not being “plugged into the thought processes of the Parks Department and other groups.” In short, they hadn’t been paying enough attention. She believes the path will not only encourage use of the park, it will offer some protection from the deer ticks that are an ongoing menace in the village’s open lands. If they want to weigh in on these and other plans, said Ruhland, the neighbors should attend monthly meetings of the Environmental Advisory Council, which now advises the village on such matters.

Roger and Loretta London, path opponents who live just across Wilson Park Drive from the park, acknowledged that they should have become more engaged. But they counter that the village, for its part, should have proactively notified immediate neighbors of plans that could affect their property values, just as homeowners are required to notify their neighbors of planned alterations. “My takeaway,” concluded Doctor London, “is that somebody (from here) should be on that committee—the canary in the coal mine—and know what’s going on.”

Dr. London and the Tabers, Andrea and her husband Ken, spoke at the February 18 trustee meeting where Taber, a New York lawyer and chair of the Phelps Hospital board of overseers, offered to pay the net costs incurred by moving the path further south, away from the property lines. While Mayor Drew Fixell indicated a willingness to work with the neighbors on planting to mitigate the impact of the new path, it seemed likely that it would remain in place.