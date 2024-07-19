Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Pastor Bidding Farewell at Immaculate Conception in Sleepy Hollow Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 8 Pastor Dany Abi-Akar will be departing after 10 years of service. July 19, 2024 By Tom Pedulla— Sleepy Hollow is bidding a sad farewell to Fr. Dany Abi-Akar, pastor of St. Paul II Maronite Catholic Church at Immaculate Conception who also served as chaplain for the village’s fire and police departments. Fr. Dany, beloved for his ability to connect with almost everyone he meets with his easy smile, his storytelling and his compassion, has been assigned to a parish in Williamsville, N.Y., after 10 years in Sleepy Hollow. He will be succeeded by Fr. Elie Kairouz, who arrives from Williamsville.Support our Sponsors The wrenching change is not easy for the pastor or the many people he touched. “It was a beautiful assignment. The location is beautiful, lots of good people in the area,” he said. “With all of the challenges, I thank God for the last 10 years. They have been a blessing in my life.” In a sign of the love and respect for Fr. Dany, a recent farewell party at the church had to be capped at 150 people. Organizers said many more would have attended, but safety considerations made that impossible. Fr. Dany, 47, came to Sleepy Hollow with a fascinating background. He was born in Lebanon and felt drawn to disparate callings. He felt at peace when he joined his mother, Ida, in making frequent visits to the church. Another part of him was intent on following the example of his father, George, a military man, and he enlisted for six years. While he was never in combat, he received extensive training in the use of heavy weapons. “Always I had something missing in my life,” he said of his time in uniform. He left the Army to begin religious studies, including a two-year stint at Catholic University that began in 2008. He has an ease in meeting people and making a difference for them that no one could have taught. “Having a smile on your face, that is the first connection with people,” he said. “You remember that you are not God, you are not their boss. You are there to serve them and love them. People can feel if a person is approachable.” Francine Cahill, the church administrator, watched those connections made countless times. “I’ve worked with him for eight years,” she noted. “He never fails to amaze me with his kindness and his generosity, his openness.” Nahum Urgiles is among those who will feel a void with Fr. Dany’s departure. “More than a priest, he’s become a friend of mine. I can go to him and ask him anything,” he said. “Not all priests have time to give to parishioners. Fr. Dany is open any time. He said, ‘Just call me and I’ll be there.’ “ Fr. Dany is a gifted storyteller. He often began sermons with a humorous anecdote that tied into that day’s gospel reading. As he went on, he sometimes had parishioners answering questions or nodding in approval of the point he was making. With sermons that lasted three to five minutes, he typically made one point that never failed to resonate. “It is one idea that people can take with them,” he said. Urgiles left every Mass Fr. Dany served feeling that he had grown from everything he heard. “The example that he puts in the homily makes you think in your heart, ‘Are you doing the right thing for God?’ he said. “What we need in our society right now is a moment to think, ‘Am I doing the right thing?’ “Fr. Dany is a person that, with a little example, can change the whole vision you have in your head. That’s why I love coming here. I’m going to miss him a lot.” Urgiles is hardly alone in that. “The parish is very emotional about it,” Cahill said. “They understand it. They love him, so they want him to be happy. But it's very emotional." Urgiles will never forget the lessons he learned from the former military man who answered a much gentler calling. "That is something I will hold onto forever," he said, his voice choked with emotion. Read or leave a comment on this story... 