Pass the HEAT Act

May 17, 2023

In the final weeks of the legislative session, legislators and the governor seem to feel they have “done enough” for the climate by passing the All-Electric Building Act in the budget. This legislation is a big step in fulfilling the state’s Climate Action Plan and I applaud it, but it doesn’t reduce emissions from existing buildings, the largest source of carbon pollution in New York State. It also does nothing to address rising energy costs that burden so many families. As a mom of two young boys who are growing up during the climate emergency, I’d say that this is in no way enough!

I’m calling on our elected leaders to pass the NY HEAT Act (S.2016/A.4592) without delay. This legislation will stop our money – $200 million added EACH YEAR to our gas bills – from being spent on expanding the gas distribution system, which is contrary to the State’s Climate Action Plan. The NY HEAT Act also caps utility bills at 6% of household income, saving low and moderate income households $75/month on their utility bills – that’s money for groceries!

Sponsor

Con Edison is proposing a whopping 20% gas rate hike, much of which is for building new gas pipelines and gas distribution equipment. Our families shouldn’t be paying money out of our pockets to build more pipelines! While Con Edison is taking advantage of the current laws, they actually support amending them to stop subsidizing gas network expansion, which the NY HEAT Act will do.

Governor Hochul, who refers to herself as the first mother to hold the office, should draw on her experience as a mother to meet the challenge of implementing the State’s Climate Plan. No one said it would be easy but a good Mother reminds us that we can do hard things. Moms like me are counting on her.

Amy Hill, a Volunteer Co-Coordinator of the Rivertowns chapter of Mothers Out Front.

Tarrytown, NY.