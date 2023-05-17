Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

Pass the HEAT Act

May 17, 2023

In the final weeks of the legislative session, legislators and the governor seem to feel they have “done enough” for the climate by passing the All-Electric Building Act in the budget. This legislation is a big step in fulfilling the state’s Climate Action Plan and I applaud it, but it doesn’t reduce emissions from existing buildings, the largest source of carbon pollution in New York State. It also does nothing to address rising energy costs that burden so many families. As a mom of two young boys who are growing up during the climate emergency, I’d say that this is in no way enough!

I’m calling on our elected leaders to pass the NY HEAT Act (S.2016/A.4592) without delay. This legislation will stop our money – $200 million added EACH YEAR to our gas bills – from being spent on expanding the gas distribution system, which is contrary to the State’s Climate Action Plan. The NY HEAT Act also caps utility bills at 6% of household income, saving low and moderate income households $75/month on their utility bills – that’s money for groceries!

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Con Edison is proposing a whopping 20% gas rate hike, much of which is for building new gas pipelines and gas distribution equipment. Our families shouldn’t be paying money out of our pockets to build more pipelines! While Con Edison is taking advantage of the current laws, they actually support amending them to stop subsidizing gas network expansion, which the NY HEAT Act will do.

Governor Hochul, who refers to herself as the first mother to hold the office, should draw on her experience as a mother to meet the challenge of implementing the State’s Climate Plan. No one said it would be easy but a good Mother reminds us that we can do hard things. Moms like me are counting on her.

Amy Hill, a Volunteer Co-Coordinator of the Rivertowns chapter of Mothers Out Front.

Tarrytown, NY.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update

May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...
Read More
Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

May 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to...
Read More
Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

May 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

May 13, 2023
Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of...
Read More
The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

May 13, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for...
Read More
Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

May 12, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Andy Hegarty has been honing her softball skills with Eric Holtz since she was 12. Her commitment...
Read More
Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights?

Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights?

May 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Twin political storms rolled into the Hudson Valley this past week. First came the latest surge in...
Read More
Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology

Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology

May 9, 2023
The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education has appointed Emerson Segara as the new director of technology. “I...
Read More
Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90

Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90

May 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Anyone who has patronized Patriots Park during the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ annual Duck Derby knows...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon