August 24, 2022

Pasquale “Pat” DiBenedetto, 81, of Tarrytown passed away on August 22, 2022. Born in Andretta, Italy, on January 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Fiorentino and Maria DiBenedetto. Pat graduated from Irvington Tech High School in Irvington, NJ. He married his dear Diana Spagna on April 12, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Church in the Bronx, NY. In 1970, they moved to Irvington, NY where they raised their family. They later settled in Tarrytown, NY.

Pat was a carpenter and worked in construction, owning his own business at one point. He loved building houses and completing all types of home renovations and took much pride in his work. In addition to his job, Pat was a Little League Baseball Coach and an AYSO Soccer Coach for many years. He enjoyed playing all kinds of sports including soccer, golf, baseball, softball, and bowling. Pat joined many sports teams and leagues over the years. Pat also enjoyed playing cards and treasured vacationing in Cape Cod and Aruba.

He cherished his children and grandchildren and was a loving father and grandfather.

Pat is survived by his children Anthony, Michael, and Patrick, and 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his dear wife Diana and his beloved son Daniel.