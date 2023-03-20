Government & PoliticsWestchester News Party Potentates—Even a U.S. Senator—Celebrate Imamura’s Political Ascent Published 9 hours ago9h ago • Bookmarks: 7 David Imamura, with wife Kate and son Leo, at his March 19 swearing-in March 20, 2023 By Barrett Seaman– Your average first-term county legislator typically gets sworn into office at county headquarters by the Majority Leader of the Legislature or maybe the County Executive, with only immediate family present to witness the ceremony. David Imamura, newly elected to succeed MaryJane Shimsky as representative of Westchester’s 12thLegislative District, is clearly not your average first term county legislator.Sponsor His swearing in took place in the Multipurpose Room of the Greenburgh Public Library, which was filled to capacity by some 200 people, most of them political officeholders and party activists in Westchester County—district leaders, judges, chairs of both the Democratic and Working Families parties and more senior county legislators. County Executive George Latimer called his election “a victory for democracy.” The Japanese Consul-General, Ambassador Mikio Mori, spoke highly of his work as Co-Chair of the Westchester Asian American Advisory Board, and a member of the Westchester Human Rights Commission. Several speakers noted that he will be the first ever Asian-American elected to the Westchester legislature. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke of the hard work David had done for her campaign as well as for those of many other elected officials. And he was sworn in by no less than the Majority Leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins. It was Stewart-Cousins’ recitation of her history with David Imamura that explained why this 34-year-old apparent novice would drawn such a high-powered crowd. Two decades ago, when he was only 15 and a student at Irvington High School, Imamura approached Stewart-Cousins and volunteered to work for her fledgling State Senate campaign. And work for her, he did, showing up at train stations at 5:00 a.m. to hand out campaign literature for her. She wrote a letter of recommendation for him to Dartmouth, which he attended before Columbia Law School. Years later, she would name him Chair of the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins swears in the new county legislator One way or another, it seems, Imamura had helped every officeholder in the room, which would lend credence to Stewart-Cousins' closing prediction: "…in 20 years, you will be someone, somewhere (I bet nationally), of whom we can say 'this history maker is continuing to make us proud.'" 