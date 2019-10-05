Pair of Irvington Musicians Selected for All-State Band Festival

Two Irvington High School students have been selected to perform at the All-State Festival, which will take place in early December as part of the New York State School Music Association’s Winter Conference. Chaeil (Robert) Yun and Richard Ackerman will both play the viola at the festival, which will be held December 5 through 8 in Rochester. Both have played the instrument since the fourth grade, according to the school’s band director, Debra McCumber, and have previously participated in several All-State and All-County ensembles. “These two fine young men have beautiful tone quality, stellar technique and embody true musicianship,” said McCumber. “They are extremely hard workers and are dedicated to their craft. They practice at least one to two hours every day to continue to grow as musicians. We are so very proud of them and wish them both the best of luck.”