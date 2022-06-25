Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Letters to the Editor

Our Policy on Letters to the Editor

• Bookmarks: 1

June 25, 2022

The Hudson Independent is a news outlet covering the rivertown villages of the lower Hudson River Valley. As such, our focus is local. While our readers care as much about national and international issues as anyone elsewhere, unless there is a discernible local reflection—a demonstration or a rally, for example—they understandably look to national and international media for detailed coverage.

This approach carries over to our decision as to whether to publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces. It is our view that coordinated letter-writing campaigns coming from well beyond the Hudson Valley are inappropriate for our space. Therefore, we will not publish letters from writers living outside of or otherwise unconnected to the communities we serve.

Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

A “Ghost Bike” Now Rests On Broadway In Sleepy Hollow

June 25, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- More than a dozen rivertown cyclists plus members of the family of Luis Zhizhpon gathered in the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2022 Graduates

June 24, 2022
  Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas June 23 at Doc Rasbeck Athletic Field. The following...
Read More
Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

Regeneron Breaks Ground on Its Tarrytown Campus Expansion

June 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- A year after announcing that it would spend $1.8 billion to expand its research and preclinical manufacturing...
Read More
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club Celebrating 98 Years of Service

June 23, 2022
Little Gardens of Tarrytown Garden Club focuses on environmental and beautification projects within Patriots and Neperan Parks, as well as...
Read More
Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2022

June 22, 2022
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2022 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 18. Acting Principal...
Read More
Dental Surgery By Robot

Dental Surgery By Robot

June 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of dentists in Tarrytown, where Clair Moore lives and works as a real estate...
Read More
Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas

Hackley School Class of 2022 Receive Diplomas

June 21, 2022
Hackley School held its annual graduation ceremony earlier this month at its Tarrytown campus. The Class of 2022 graduates were:...
Read More
Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods

Black Bear Spotted in Irvington Woods

June 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Naturally enough, the first report showed up on Facebook. Writing on Irvington’s 10533 page, Margaret Peter Copp...
Read More
HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS!

HELPING WILDLIFE: IT’S TURTLE SEASON. HELP THEM CROSS!

June 21, 2022
By Suzy Allman, TEAC member If you're driving around the lakes in Tarrytown this time of year, you're likely to...
Read More
Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

Local Dogs on Parade In Patriots Park

June 20, 2022
The dogs had their day in Tarrytown this past weekend as dozens took part in the Tarrytown Dogs on Parade...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
4 views
bookmark icon