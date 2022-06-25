Our Policy on Letters to the Editor

June 25, 2022

The Hudson Independent is a news outlet covering the rivertown villages of the lower Hudson River Valley. As such, our focus is local. While our readers care as much about national and international issues as anyone elsewhere, unless there is a discernible local reflection—a demonstration or a rally, for example—they understandably look to national and international media for detailed coverage.

This approach carries over to our decision as to whether to publish Letters to the Editor and Opinion pieces. It is our view that coordinated letter-writing campaigns coming from well beyond the Hudson Valley are inappropriate for our space. Therefore, we will not publish letters from writers living outside of or otherwise unconnected to the communities we serve.