Our Neighbors – Irvington’s Richard Lobel

by Barrett Seaman –

When asked the standard cocktail party question, “What do you do?” Rich Lobel’s answer is simple: “I’m a lawyer.”

Actually, it’s a bit more complicated than that. True, he is an attorney. He practices zoning law in Manhattan, spending his working hours running from community board to community board in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and to hearings before the Board of Standards and Appeals (BSA), the ultimate arbiter of what gets built where in New York City. He was born to be a zoning lawyer. His father, Sheldon, was and still is a zoning lawyer—part of a small fraternity of maybe 100 who practice before the BSA. And Rich’s maternal grandfather, Samuel Becker, once chaired the BSA.

In one of his stand-up comedy routines, Lobel makes fun of himself working for his father in the family firm, and vice versa, as Lobel is now the managing partner, and Sheldon, now 82, comes in four days a week.

Stand-up comedy, you ask? Not so much these days, but for more than a decade, when he wasn’t lawyering, Lobel did gigs at comedy clubs like Caroline’s, Stand Up New York and Gotham Comedy Club. “I was a ‘bringer’ comedian,” he said self-deprecatingly—someone who brings his own audience of friends who then buy drinks, effectively subsidizing the gig. But he was good enough to share the stage with such laugh luminaries as Chris Rock and Jim Gaffigan.

He started stand-up while he was still at NYU Law and kept it up while practicing corporate law for the firm then known as Fulbright & Jaworski. At that time, he and his wife Kelly were living on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, before they made the move to Irvington. Stand-up was just an extension of the acting he did as an undergraduate at Stanford in the early nineties. “It’s acting without all the additional time of working with others,” he explained. “I would write my own stuff, then find a roof terrace or someplace where I could work on my lines.”

And then writing one-liners expanded into something else. A few years ago, Lobel took his wife and two sons, Jack and Henry, to see Hamilton. “I was struck by the song, “I Wrote My Way Out,” he recalled. So, he started down that path, which led to an amusing article in Westchester Magazine about commuting on Metro North, and it took him to another intersection with acting in college.

In the summer of 2016, he went to see a play written by a friend that was entered into something called The Strawberry One-Act Festival. He also joined a group of aspiring playwrights calling themselves Random Thursdays for when they met. Then he wrote his own one-act play, entitled The $200 Rhinoceros, an intense interaction between a homeless guy and a privileged college kid on the streets of the Upper West Side, an area he knew.

Lobel first submitted Rhinoceros to a play competition upstate, but it was rejected. He re-wrote it and entered it into The Strawberry Festival, which is held in a black-box theater on West 54th Street. His was one of 24 entries. It’s an elimination competition, sort of a theatrical March Madness in which the audience gets to vote. So, like stand-up comedy, the trick is to pack the house with friends, which for Lobel was not hard. Old acting buddies from Stanford, as well as new friends from Irvington, swarmed into New York to cheer him on.

Other playwrights had friends too, however. Despite them, perhaps partly with their help, Lobel’s Rhinoceros kept advancing, so that by month’s end it was in the Final Four, where the judges were theater professionals, not just friends in the audience.

Throughout the competition, Lobel continued to commute into the city and attend zoning hearings, then return to the house in Irvington’s Jaffray Court he and Kelly had bought in 2006. While still living in the city, they had dinner one night with a group that included one of Kelly’s best friends from high school who had since moved to the village. She and others in the group extolled the virtues of life in the rivertowns. “’Wow, we really hope you move to Irvington,’ they said. We came and visited and fell in love with the town,” recalled Lobel. “It’s really like a gem.”

Originally from Great Neck on Long Island’s North Shore, his family gradually followed him to Westchester; his parents now live in Hastings, his sister in New Rochelle. Jack, 14, and Henry, 12, are already into theater in the village as members of the Clocktower Players, of which Lobel is a board member. Last year, life got even busier as the Lobels got a dog, Phoebe, a mixed lab with a little Chow thrown in. Phoebe requires morning walks on the Old Croton Aqueduct before Lobel has to race down to the train and recommence his day job as a zoning lawyer.

Chances are Lobel’s visibility will increase in Irvington. He hasn’t been tapped, yet, for a role in village zoning issues, but he has been asked to emcee a reprise of Irvington’s Halloween bands performing onstage at Town Hall Theater April 26. It’s a good bet that the stand-up comic version of Rich Lobel will make an appearance that night.

Though Rhinoceros did not, in the end, win The Strawberry Festival, the play-writing Lobel is likely to reappear as well. “I didn’t grow up saying ‘I’m going to be a playwright,’ he said. “But I am creative.” Asked if there are other plays lurking in there, he smiled as he confessed, “I think there are.”