Environmental News
Lifestyle
Our Community

Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

• Bookmarks: 2

March 23, 2021

At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M. Cuomo) Bridge nesting box laid an egg! As Lindsay on the Nextdoor social network put it, “You may remember that last year they laid 2 eggs which unfortunately didn’t hatch. If they hatch, it should be about 30-35 days from now.”

You can watch on the link below;  the camera snaps one photo per minute, but you can choose a date and time and then navigate using ‘”forward'”and “rewind”: https://www.newnybridge.com/peregrine-falcons/

The top image was taken in the dark with an infrared sensor, so it’s gray and the egg appears white since it was warm. Here’s a shot from the daytime showing the proud parents and their egg in a “better light.”

Or­nithol­o­gist and Emer­i­tus Chair of TEAC, Ca­r­ole Grif­fiths, gives us a few fun facts about the fal­cons:

Peregrine Falcons are one of the most widely distributed of birds, living in tundra, the tropics, wetlands and deserts.  The name Peregrine means “wanderer,” and our Peregrines are among North America’s long-distance migratory species, some moving 25,000 kilometers annually.

These falcons were a cause célèbre of the environmental awakening in the 1970s, greatly harmed, along with other birds of prey, by the widespread use of DDT.  Their comeback started after federal protection in 1970 and the banning of DDT by 1972.  Extirpated from this area, they were reintroduced through federal breeding programs and are now successfully breeding in the Northeast.  In this area, most used to nest on cliffs in the Palisades, but now they nest on metropolitan bridges and urban skyscrapers.  Their diet specializes on birds, but can include some mammals.

They are among the fastest flying animals, clocked at around 200 miles an hour when swooping for prey, and have been long admired as nature’s perfect aerodynamic performer.​

We wish our falcons well and hope for a healthy chick in a few weeks!

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

March 23, 2021
At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....
Read More
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...
Read More
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...
Read More
Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

March 23, 2021
Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest,...
Read More
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...
Read More
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...
Read More
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...
Read More
Ready for Some Spring Football in the Rivertowns

Ready for Some Spring Football in the Rivertowns

March 19, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent offers its annual preview of the local high school football season, which was postponed...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors

Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors

March 18, 2021
Back in December, we reported that Edge-on-Hudson, the townhouse, condo and apartment complex built on the site of the old...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
105 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *