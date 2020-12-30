Order the Freshest Seafood and Oysters TODAY for New Year’s Eve!

December 29, 2020

Sasha’s Seafood, a new Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Farmer’s Market (TaSH) seafood purveyor, will be providing her fresh seafood and shellfish for New Year’s eve and New Year’s Day enjoyment. *ORDER NOW (see below) or walk-in to the Fit Inn at 104 Central Avenue in Tarrytown to see what will be available. Pick-up for orders or walk-ins is tomorrow, Wednesday (12/30) from 2:30-5:30.

Sasha is offering two types of oysters (Beausoleils, a Le Bernardin favorite) by the two dozen, and Connecticut Blue Points by the dozen. Sushi-grade tuna, ideal for tartare, and smoked salmon, by the pound and whole side, are classic celebratory choices. In addition, salmon and fresh shrimp will be featured while they last. The full menu is below.

Pick up will be this Wednesday, 12/30 from 2:30-5:30, at the Fit Inn @ 104 Central Avenue in Tarrytown.

*Please place orders through this Tuesday 12/29 at 6 pm.