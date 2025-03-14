Opposition Mounts to Con Edison’s Rate Increase Requests

March 14, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Customers have been complaining about rising electricity and gas rates in recent months, and that chorus is getting louder as Con Edison has proposed double-digit increases by 2026.

Earlier this year, Con Edison asked the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) for the authority to raise electric bills by 11.4% and gas bills by 13.3%.

Support our Sponsors

The utility is seeking to collect approximately $1.6 billion more in electric revenue and approximately $440 million in gas revenue “to fund the investments necessary for a safe and reliable clean energy future.”

“These investments reflect Con Edison’s commitment to our customers to continue to build a clean, reliable and resilient grid of the future while advancing New York State and New York City’s climate goals,” Con Edison President Matthew Ketschke stated in a January 31 letter to PSC Secretary Michelle Phillips. “We are filing one-year electric and gas rate plans but intend to explore multiyear rate plans in settlement discussions with the Department of Public Service and other interested parties.”

Con Edison serves more than nine million people in Westchester and New York City. If approved, the rate hikes would take effect in January 2026.

Predictably, elected officials have come out in force opposing Con Edison’s plan.

On Tuesday, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins signed legislation that solidifies the county’s commitment to challenging Con Edison’s proposed utility rate increases. Jenkins’ action followed a unanimous, bipartisan vote Monday by the Westchester County Board of Legislators to join the major rate case in New York State.

“We are taking a strong stand today to protect our residents from unreasonable utility rate hikes. This legislation ensures that Westchester County will have a powerful voice in the rate case proceedings, advocating for working families, seniors, and small businesses who would be disproportionately affected by the proposed hikes,” Jenkins stated.

Legislator David T. Imamura, who represents Greenburgh and its sister villages, said, “Working people in the county deserve to have the chance to lower our energy rates. All people want is to be able to afford keeping the lights on and their homes warm and we are taking action to ensure that.”

In addition to signing the legislation, Jenkins announced that he will be participating in the PSC’s online hearing in early April. He also called for Con Edison to hold an in-person hearing in Westchester, giving residents and business owners the opportunity to directly voice their concerns and get the answers they deserve.

“If Con Edison truly believes this rate hike is justified, they should face the public and explain their reasoning,” Jenkins said.

On March 5, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins penned a letter to Rory Christian, Chair and CEO of the PSC, expressing her strong opposition to Con Edison’s rate requests.

“My constituents are already faced with outlandish electric and gas bills because of the previous increases the PSC has granted to the company,” she stated. “ConEd’s request flies in the face of the priorities of the State Senate, Assembly and the Governor to make life for New Yorkers more affordable. It is time to change the game. ConEd’s delivery rates are too high now. To increase them further increases the burden on the public.”

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul wrote to PSC Chair and Department of Public Service CEO Rory Christian, asking him to reject Con Edison’s proposed rate hike. She also directed the Department of Public Service to conduct a statewide audit of utility company salaries and compensation, to ensure New York ratepayers are getting a fair deal.

“The cost of living is too damn high and New Yorkers need more money in their pockets,” Hochul said. “Of course we need safe, reliable energy sources to power our homes and businesses. But utility companies shouldn’t be jacking up costs unnecessarily – especially if they’re paying their own staff too much.”

The PSC will be holding virtual public hearings on Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. To speak at the hearings, interested parties should register a day early for each hearing online at https://dps.ny.gov/calendar or by phone at 1-800-342-3330.

Written comments can be submitted by November 21, 2025 online at www.dps.ny.gov under “Post Comments” or by mail to Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350.