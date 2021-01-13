Opportunity for Tenants to Learn Their Rights

At 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Tarrytown police were notified by a resident that a woman had jumped into the Hudson River...Read More
January 13, 2021
Shimsky to Run for Reelection on County Board of Legislators
January 13, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- MaryJane Shimsky, Majority Leader on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, has announced she will be running...Read More
The COVID Vaccine Floodgate Opens, But Then What?
January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After weeks of waiting patiently to be told when and where to show up for the COVID-19...Read More
Tarrytown Police Reform Group Issues Draft Report
January 12, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown are getting their first look at the findings and recommendations of the Police Reform...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Chosen as First Westchester Poet Laureate
January 12, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow resident B.K. Fischer was named Tuesday as Westchester County’s inaugural Poet Laureate. Fischer, an author...Read More
Registration for Group 1B Vaccinations Opens at 4:00 PM, January 11
January 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Following the announcement by the state that Groups 1A and 1B in the pecking order for COVID-19...Read More
Westchester County Executive Latimer Announces Re-election Bid
January 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Monday his plans to seek a second four-year term in November....Read More
COVID Cases Move Irvington Middle and High Schools To Go Remote
January 9, 2021
Three new cases of COVID-19 at Irvington's high school and middle school-- complicated by required quarantine for staff members-- have...Read More
Chef in Residence Program at Stone Barns Starts January 13th
January 9, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- Chef Dan Barber has announced a new culinary collaboration with four remarkable and diverse chefs who will...Read More
Latimer Hosts Helpful COVID Information Session
January 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With public anxiety over the slow pace of vaccine delivery amidst the fast rise in infections, County...Read More