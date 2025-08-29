Open The Track To Penn Station

August 29, 2025

The announcement by the Trump administration that they will be willing to take over the Penn Central renovation project is good news. It’s exciting that construction on the $7 billion renovation project will begin by the end of 2027 and be completed in “four to five years” from its start, according to the US Transportation Secretary.

This is the perfect time to revive a suggestion made by George Latimer when he was County Executive. Mr. Latimer suggested direct rail service from the Hudson River train stations (Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown) to Penn Station. Let’s make it easier for residents of Greenburgh to commute to Penn Station. Congressman Latimer’s suggestion would cut the commute time for many people who live in Greenburgh and the River Villages and encourage people who are thinking about moving to our community to move here.

I hope that lawmakers at the local, county, state and federal level will push hard to make this great suggestion happen.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

