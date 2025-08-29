Support our Sponsors
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Open The Track To Penn Station

August 29, 2025

The announcement by the Trump administration that they will be willing to take over the Penn Central renovation project is good news. It’s exciting that construction on the $7 billion renovation project will begin by the end of 2027 and be completed in “four to five years” from its start, according to the US Transportation Secretary.

This is the perfect time to revive a suggestion made by George Latimer when he was County Executive. Mr. Latimer suggested direct rail service from the Hudson River train stations (Hastings, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown) to Penn Station. Let’s make it easier for residents of Greenburgh to commute to Penn Station. Congressman Latimer’s suggestion would cut the commute time for many people who live in Greenburgh and the River Villages and encourage people who are thinking about moving to our community to move here.

I hope that lawmakers at the local, county, state and federal level will push hard to make this great suggestion happen.

PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Abbott House, Lyndhurst Team Up for Program on Bees

August 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Children and staff at Abbott House in Irvington were buzzing this summer about an innovative educational program...
Music Hall Plays Host To ‘One Night of Queen’

August 29, 2025
By W.B. King-- Freddie Mercury once said, “The most important thing, darling, is to live a fabulous life.” For the...
Pop Up Monarch Butterfly Release At Rockefeller State Park Preserve

August 29, 2025
Saturday August 30th, 12:00 noon at the Visitor's Center Courtyard We are so excited to host our second Monarch Butterfly...
Review of Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown Continues

August 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Planning Board continued its review this week of a proposed rental housing project at 303...
Hackley Looking for Payback on the Gridiron

August 25, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Imagine Hackley’s frustration last season after winning every regular-season game and looking as good in the playoffs...
Injected Lips = Mega Trucks

August 24, 2025
INJECTED LIPS=MEGA TRUCKS: The supersizing of American gender By Krista Madsen So, Middle America (which lives in the midst of us in...
West Nile Virus Is Here—But Don’t Panic

August 23, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- A handful of cases of West Nile Virus in New York City and Yonkers has sparked concern...
Ardsley Scout Seeks Donations to Build Dog Park

August 21, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo---   A Life Scout from Ardsley Boy Scouts Troop 3 is asking for help from the community...
Dobbs Ferry Poised to Revamp Theater into Live Performance Venue

August 20, 2025
By Susan Treiman--- Imagine Dobbs Ferry as a lively theater, concert, and special events destination. That’s exactly what’s being considered,...
Tarrytown’s Kyle Family Reunites Once Again

August 18, 2025
By Toni Bynoe-Wall and Donald H. Whitely-- The Kyle-Shelton Family celebrated its Annual Family Reunion during this year’s 4th of...
