Letters to the Editor Open Letter to the Tarrytown Board of Trustees Published 3 mins ago3 mins ago January 6, 2023 I wanted to comment on the process by which Tarrytown chose not to “opt out” of allowing dispensaries after hearing the comments made by several members of the public at the Tuesday, January 3rd Board of Trustees meeting. While a few public hearings were held, overall there was little public comment considering the gravity of what was at stake. This should have been a warning sign that perhaps people were not aware of what was about to happen. The Board, as usual, took this silence to mean that there was relatively little opposition to allowing dispensaries. As you discovered last night, apparently for the first time, there is quite a bit of opposition which I believe will only increase as the public becomes more aware of the, in my opinion, misguided decision you have made. The vigorous applause from the public after every comment in opposition to dispensaries was very telling, especially given that it appeared that nobody was at the meeting to speak about dispensaries (other than me). People were there for ADUs but chose to speak about dispensaries because they happened to be there and learned that dispensaries were to be allowed for the first time. I bring this up because I was disappointed with the Board last year at their lack of outreach on this matter and continue to be disappointed. You will recall that at the outset of the discussion about cannabis, a Trustee thought it would be appropriate to have an advocate for the industry attend the meeting and comment, as if this might offer some kind of objective viewpoint. Glaringly missing from the Board’s outreach was anyone who might offer a differing opinion. While I have come to expect this kind of one-sided “stacked deck” process, as exemplified by allowing proponents of whatever legislation the Board supports to have unlimited presentation time while allowing those impacted, the residents, only 3 minutes to speak, I don’t like it and don’t think it’s right. There are two suggestions for improvement I can make since the train has already left the station on cannabis and can’t be recalled back: A workshop for improving the cannabis legislation should be organized so that the Board can truly understand how receptive residents are to having dispensaries on Main Street and Broadway in the downtown. Barring this, a simple pulse survey could be taken asking the question. This would at least help guide future restrictions/improvements to the zoning law which was passed last night. Anytime significant legislation is to be discussed, it is imperative that if the Village is going to invite one side to cheerlead for a cause, potentially with unlimited presentation time, the Board should also consider seeking out, inviting, and allowing unlimited presentation time to an opposing view. Otherwise, you are making a decision based on incomplete information, something I know none of you would ever want to be perceived as doing. Thanks for your consideration, Peter Bartolacci Read or leave a comment on this story... Community NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo Bridge FOR WHOM THE BRIDGE GETS LIT January 5, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Most rivertown residents are aware that on certain holidays (e.g. Christmas, Fourth of July), the New York... Read More Government & PoliticsHealth NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Board Passes Zoning Restrictions for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries January 4, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees Tuesday approved zoning amendments regarding the regulation of cannabis retail dispensaries. The... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Trustees Continue Public Hearing On Controversial Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning January 4, 2023 By Robert Kimmel – Opponents present at the January 3rd Tarrytown Board of Trustees meeting dominated the public comments section... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Tarrytown Board of Trustees Seek Answers from Fire Officials January 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees have eyebrows raised after recent attempts to meet with Fire Department officials... Read More Rivertowns Real EstateTarrytown News With Trustee Vote Approaching, Indy Survey Shows Tarrytown Residents Split on Accessory Dwelling Units January 3, 2023 The Public Hearing on whether Tarrytown will allow homeowners to convert space in their property into so-called Accessory Dwelling Units... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Greenburgh Wins State Approval To Tax New Condos/Co-ops At Higher Single Family Rates December 31, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— One of the many and varied bills signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the final... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington NewsTop News State Awards Irvington $1,136,000 To Mitigate Barney Creek Flooding December 30, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Longtime residents of the rivertowns know all too well that water flows east to west—down from the... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Man Indicted for Assaulting Two Teens December 28, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- A Dobbs Ferry man was indicted December 28 for assaulting two teenagers during an incident in September... Read More Government & Politics Tarrytown Board Considers Allowing Accessory Dwelling Units. What Do You Think? December 26, 2022 By Robert Kimmel -- The Tarrytown’s Board of Trustees intends to hold another public hearing in early January on a... Read More Government & PoliticsHealth NewsWestchester News Latimer Criticized for Vetoing Bill Prohibiting Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products December 23, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer has been criticized in some circles for his decision to veto a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint