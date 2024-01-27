Sponsor
Open Door Provides Dental Services to Tarrytown Students

Open Door's dental van visited Morse Elementary School this week. (photo by Josh Thomson)
January 27, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Open Door Family Medical Center and Foundation sent its dental van to W.L. Morse Elementary School Jan. 24 to provide dental services to children from kindergarten to second grade.

Parents and children joined teachers and administrators in visiting the bus, which offers two full-service dental suites. Parents who visited the bus were given additional information about the services offered, while children were sent home with a dental goodie bag.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Sanchez was integral in bringing the program to students. The school district will offer the service to students this school year with no out-of-pocket costs.

Open Door has offered mobile dental services to students for the last seven years and can see as many as 10-15 patients during a regular school day. They can provide anything from regular check-ups to teeth cleaning, X-rays, and more, including tooth extraction (with parental consent).

“We’re thrilled to make our schools a hub for community well-being by beginning to offer free dental services to all families,” said Dr. Audrea Brutus, Supervisor of Social Emotional Learning and Community Engagement. “This game-changing initiative ensures equitable access to essential dental care, marking a pivotal moment for our district as we create a better tomorrow for our children and families.”

Open Door’s goal is to serve more than 80,000 patients a year by 2030. Through their growing services, they hope to improve the health and quality of life for residents in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

