November 24, 2023
Only the Lonely
ONLY THE LONELY: The epidemic and the ambassador By Krista Madsen– Dr. Ruth Westheimer, cute and candid sex therapist many of us...Read More
Community Food Pantry Helps Residents in Need Year-Round
November 21, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Two weeks before Thanksgiving, 410 families received a robust bag of groceries and a $20 gift certificate...Read More
Racing Day In The Rivertowns
November 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Blessed with a crisp, clear Autumn day, the annual pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races in Tarrytown and Irvington...Read More
Mt. Pleasant Grapples With Sleepy Hollow Voting Rights Charge
November 19, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The public seating area at a hearing held on Thursday, November 16 before the Mt. Pleasant Town...Read More
Barge Ban in Hudson Hailed by Community Leaders
November 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The U.S. Coast Guard’s decision this week not to allow barges to anchor anywhere north of the...Read More
A New Place In Dobbs To Work—Or Just Hang Out
November 16, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Parents joined their children on November 14 outside 123 Main Street in Dobbs Ferry for a ribbon-cutting...Read More
Medicare Program @ Warner Library this Saturday
November 16, 2023
Demystifying Medicare Saturday, November 18, 10:30am-1:30pm Pre-registration requested at (914) 231-3236. Demystifying Medicare is perfect for anyone trying to navigate...Read More
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 November Mid-Month Programs Update
November 16, 2023
November 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will...Read More
Warner Library Closed Nov 23
November 16, 2023
the Library will be closed Thursday, November 23 for Thanksgiving Visit us @ Warner Library! We are open 10-6 Monday-Wednesday 1-9...Read More
Bethany Arts Community’s ‘Magical’ Fundraiser Frees the Creative Spirit
November 14, 2023
By W.B. King-- Now in its eighth year of operation, the progressive and inclusive Bethany Arts Community (BAC) looks to...Read More
