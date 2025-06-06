Support our Sponsors
Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody

Richard Barrero, 19 as he is arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Courtroom Friday
June 6, 2025

 

This story has been updated

By Barrett Seaman—

A week after the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow was trashed and lit on fire, all four young men caught on surveillance camera were arraigned separately in village and county courts, after the fourth suspect, whose name is known to authorities but is still a legal minor, turns himself in..

The two suspect vandals of senior age were Elvin Ayavaca, 18, of White Plains, and Richard Joseph Barrero, 19, of Harrison. They were arraigned separately in Sleepy Hollow Village Court Thursday night and Friday midday respectively. The first apprehended minor was arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court. The fourth and final suspect eventually turned himself in to County Police. All were released on their own recognizance.

Those arraigned were charged with Arson in the Third Degree, a Class C felony, burglary in the Third Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

Some of the damage to the Tarrytown Lighthouse’s interior

The Westchester County Parks Department is conducting a detailed damage assessment, the preliminary cost of which is estimated to be about $100,000. It includes significant fire damage to the first floor, multiple broken windows, the destruction of valuable antiques and other furniture and items of historical significance and damage to about 35 antique books strewn about the floor.

