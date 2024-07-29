Support our Sponsors
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • St. Johns Dobbs Ferry ER
Ardsley
Environmental News

One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development

• Bookmarks: 13

1 Lawrence Street in unincorporated Ardsley section of Greenburgh (photo from Google Maps)
July 29, 2024

This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read it in its entirety, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for

by Kris DiLorenzo–

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that through the NYS Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCU), the brownfield site at 1 Lawrence St., in the Ardsley section of unincorporated Greenburgh, has been sufficiently remediated to allow development. Six of the site’s 10.7 acres were brownfield, a result of chemical manufacturing by the Stauffer and then AkzoNobel companies, from the 1930s-2006. (A brownfield is land that is abandoned or underutilized because of contamination from industrial use.)

This May the DEC issued a Certificate of Completion (COC), confirming that Ardsley, LLC is eligible to redevelop the site and receive tax credits toward the costs of cleanup activities and site redevelopment. However, a COC may be modified or revoked if, for example, there is a failure to comply with the terms of the order or agreement with the DEC.

Support our Sponsors
  • GymCats Westchester gymnastics gym
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry

The 1 Lawrence St. site is bordered on the south by Lawrence Street (at Exit 16 off the Saw Mill River Parkway), and on the east by Saw Mill River Road, across the street from Life The Place to Be – a venue for parties, receptions, and other events.

Stauffer acquired the property in the 1920s; in 1984, chemical manufacturing was replaced by research and development activities. The Dutch company AkzoNobel acquired Stauffer in 1987, continued research and development, then ceased operations in 2006. Between 2008-2009, all buildings on the site were torn down.

Originally, AkzoNobel planned to sell the property to Texas-based developer JPI/TDI Real Estate Holdings. JPI conducted soil sampling and estimated that a cleanup would cost several million dollars — and because it was under contract to buy the property, was admitted into the BCU program in late 2015, aiming to remediate the property to residential standards. The Town of Greenburgh was the lead agency in conducting a full environmental review under SEQRA (the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act).

A map of the site from the Department of Environmental Conservation

Story continues at: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Listening Caring - St. Johns Dobbs Ferry
  • Piccola Trattoria in Dobbs Ferry - make a reservation
  • Temple Beth Abraham religious school
  • Rivertowns United soccer signup
  • Andrea Martone - Houlihan Lawrence
One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development

One Lawrence Street in Ardsley Cleared for Development

July 29, 2024
This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read it in its entirety, go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/p/greenburgh-brownfield-cleared-for by Kris DiLorenzo-- The...
Read More
Stand Down

Stand Down

July 29, 2024
STAND DOWN: The art of the graceful exit By Krista Madsen– What a week of dignity and delight. What a moment on...
Read More
New Eatery in Dobbs Ferry Offers Inspired Latin Cuisine

New Eatery in Dobbs Ferry Offers Inspired Latin Cuisine

July 27, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Anyone looking for Latin American cuisine and cocktails should look no further than Mirabella Cocina Latina, the...
Read More
The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th

The Bridge Lights Up For ITAV’s 10th

July 26, 2024
To have the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge stanchions lit up in your colors, you have to earn it. That’s what...
Read More
Daniel Donato Celebrates Jerry Garcia At The Cap With His Cosmic Country Vibe

Daniel Donato Celebrates Jerry Garcia At The Cap With His Cosmic Country Vibe

July 25, 2024
By W.B. King-- Reflecting on Malcom Gladwell’s book Outliers: The Story of Success, Daniel Donato agrees that over the years...
Read More
Mercy And Verizon Provide STEM Training For Kids From Under-Resourced Schools

Mercy And Verizon Provide STEM Training For Kids From Under-Resourced Schools

July 23, 2024
By Jeff Wilson--      Classmates and families looked on approvingly as Vincent watched the delivery of his palm-sized Clash of...
Read More
First-Ever Mermaid Festival Makes a Splash at Kingsland Point Park

First-Ever Mermaid Festival Makes a Splash at Kingsland Point Park

July 22, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- Mermaids, pirates, giant fish, even the Headless Horsemen came out to play at Sleepy Hollow’s inaugural Mermaid...
Read More
Cord-Cut

Cord-Cut

July 22, 2024
CORD-CUT: Release and repair By Krista Madsen– UMBILICAL I was born with the cord around my neck, which I considered...
Read More
Six Sleepy Hollow High Students Excel in Photo Contest

Six Sleepy Hollow High Students Excel in Photo Contest

July 21, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Six Sleepy Hollow High School students finished in the Top 100 at the 2024 American Association of...
Read More
Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington

Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington

July 20, 2024
This is story from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full text, go to rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Janine Annett-- Downloading an...
Read More
13 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
311 views
bookmark icon