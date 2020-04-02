ON THE LINE and Village of Tarrytown To Distribute Food To Those in Need Friday, April 3

FRIDAY, April 3rd at 12 noon: ON THE LINE, partnering with the Village of Tarrytown, will be distributing food to those in need in Parking Lot F (Losee Park) on Green Street in Tarrytown. Visit www.on-the-line.org to learn more and support this invaluable community initiative founded by Harpers Restaurant in Dobbs Ferry, Saint George Bistro in Hastings-on-Hudson, and Michelle Adams Events, in partnership with local community organizer, Anne Richards. Future dates will follow to help support and utilize the out-of-work service industry to cook for food-insecure communities during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Share the News!







