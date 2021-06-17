On-Street (Alfresco Dining) Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

June 17, 2021

The Village’s sponsorship of the Alfresco On-Street Dining returns this Saturday.

Main Street will be closed from Broadway to South/North Washington at 5:30 PM and dining will take place from 6PM to 10PM. The road will re-open at 10:30 PM.

This years’ closures will not feature the barricade COVID setup… however a 15-foot emergency lane along the center will remain.

15-minute parking intended for food take out and music hall drop-off will be in the following locations: South Washington Street, Broadway, South Washington Parking Lot (Lot 3),

Be sure to dine and shop local and help your downtown continue to come out of the pandemic!

Check with individual restaurants and stores to see who is participating!