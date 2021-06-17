Community BoardCommunity NewsTarrytown News On-Street (Alfresco Dining) Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19) Published 25 mins ago25 mins ago • Bookmarks: 3 Al Fresco dining on Main Street, Tarrytown June 17, 2021 BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND The Village’s sponsorship of the Alfresco On-Street Dining returns this Saturday. Main Street will be closed from Broadway to South/North Washington at 5:30 PM and dining will take place from 6PM to 10PM. The road will re-open at 10:30 PM.Advertisement This years’ closures will not feature the barricade COVID setup… however a 15-foot emergency lane along the center will remain. 15-minute parking intended for food take out and music hall drop-off will be in the following locations: South Washington Street, Broadway, South Washington Parking Lot (Lot 3), Be sure to dine and shop local and help your downtown continue to come out of the pandemic! Check with individual restaurants and stores to see who is participating! Share the News!Advertisement Community News Irvington News Our Community Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist June 17, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth... Read More Community News COVID News Hooray For The Herd! June 15, 2021 It did not take long for Governor Andrew Cuomo to launch the celebration. On Tuesday, the state passed the magical,... Read More COVID News Westchester and NY State Reach A COVID Milestone In Mid-June June 15, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— We can all feel it and see it around us, but it is still gratifying to read... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More Community News Goings on in town Irvington News Local News Our Community Top News The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst June 11, 2021 By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Top News State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher June 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Top News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History June 9, 2021 By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint