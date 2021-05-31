On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial Park. But with the virus in retreat, the citizens of the Rivertown villages emerged to honor the fallen servicemen and women dating back over a century.

At the memorial in Patriots Park, officials from Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow honored their dead as police, firefighters and uniformed veterans stood at attention before a crowd that spilled out over Broadway and College Street. By tradition, the indomitable Armando “Chick” Galella thanked them for remembering.

In front of Dobbs Ferry High School, Galella’s counterpart, Bill “Captain America” Florin, Commander of the Dobbs Ferry chapter of the VFW, led the gathering in “God Bless America.”

In Irvington, Mayor Brian Smith read the name of each and every one of the 24 villagers who had died for their country from World War I through Vietnam.

Without the marching bands and Scout troops, the sense of festivity was not quite present, but the solemnity was—many prayers and calls for unity brought nods of agreement along with the “Amens.”

But it was Memorial Day once again. Dogs cowered and babies cried at the gun salutes. Men struggled to disguise their tears at the playing of Taps.

Next year, God willing, there will be parades again.