On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel some day in professional golf.

Oakes, 16, is already asserting himself in the junior ranks. He recently won a major sectional tournament in Mamaroneck to earn the right to compete for the Boys Junior PGA championship at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Palos Park, Ill., from Aug. 2-5. "I'm seeing all of the hard work turn into something," said Oakes. "It really makes me proud, knowing what I'm doing is kind of working."





He went to the driving range for the first time when he was four. He played on a course for the first time, at Ardsley Country Club, when he was six. He has made tremendous strides since he enrolled at The Golf Performance Center in Ridgefield, Conn., two summers ago. “That’s when I realized how much effort it was going to take to develop my game,” Oakes said.

The demanding school tests the desire of every participant. During the school year, students are expected to wake up daily at 6:30 a.m. to be ready for a one-hour workout at 7 a.m. Classes extend from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Then it’s golf practice from 1-6 p.m., followed by study hall and, if time allows, more practice.

Participants are evaluated daily on a one-to-five scale on pace, performance, attitude, coachability and effort. Oakes consistently receives high marks. “He’s got a great attitude. His effort is really high,” said Nick Novak, director of coaching and Oakes’ personal coach. “Those things enable him to get the most out of the program.”

The precocious teenager’s dramatic progress can easily be measured. He has lowered his average score by approximately 10 strokes to the low 70’s since he enrolled. His ball speed off the tee is 165 miles per hour, leading to drives that average a whopping 280 yards even as he continues to mature physically. He devotes a great deal of time to his short game, chipping and putting.

His strong all-around game led to a triumph in Mamaroneck that represented a major step in his development. “It’s huge to build confidence and see the fruits of his labor,” Novak said.

As rigorous as Oakes’ schedule is, he sees it as part of a wonderful journey that started when golf first appealed to him in a video game. “When you love golf as much as I do, you enjoy every minute of it. It’s not like a job to me,” he said. “I’m always excited to work out, always excited to practice.”

The upcoming opportunity to vie for a national title in a four-day tournament has only fueled his fire. “It’s a really big event. The best of the best are going to be playing in it,” he noted. “I’m not showing up trying to make the cut. I’m trying to win.”

Whatever the outcome, the future offers an abundance of challenges and opportunities. He is being heavily recruited by colleges and he understands that making the right decision can be the key to continued progress. “It’s a long road. It’s going to be hard,” Oakes said. “My goal is definitely to be a star on the PGA Tour, to win a major. Those are big long-term goals. That’s why I put so much effort in every day.”

Novak views those goals as attainable if Oakes maintains his intensity and enthusiasm. “All he’s got to do is continue to improve, continue to do what he’s doing,” Novak said. “I tell all of the kids in the program that they have greatness inside of them. He most certainly does.”