Officials Welcome Mirabella Cocina Latina in Dobbs Ferry

October 25, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for Mirabella Cocina Latina, an eatery in Dobbs Ferry located next to LOOK Dine-In Cinemas at Rivertowns Square.

The restaurant that features Latin American cuisine and cocktails opened in July but has recently expanded its menu as more people have discovered it and relayed their positive experience to family and friends.

Support our Sponsors







“I have been rooting for Mirabella Cocina Latina,” said Dr. Nitin Gupta, the Dobbs Ferry representative for The Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, “because we need a lot more spice and flavor in Dobbs Ferry.”

State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky (D/Dobbs Ferry), who presented owner Brian Schultz with a proclamation, said she and her husband, who is Puerto Rican, have enjoyed dining at Mirabella Cocina Latina.

“Any place who can do yucca fries will always have a place in Dobbs Ferry,” Shimsky quipped.

Proclamations and well wishes were also given by representatives of State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The space had been vacant since another restaurant closed in 2019. Owned by the same “mother company” as LOOK, Mirabella Cocina Latina offers dishes inspired by Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Peru, and Venezuela.

All the drinks and cocktails available are “100% natural” with no syrups or processed fruits used.

Area Director Zark Hopkins, who noted Mirabella means “look beautiful,” said the restaurant is unique to the area.

“It’s a perfect spot to be in this area,” he said. “We’re so happy to be here.”

Mirabella also has a large party room suitable to handle up to 120 people for a birthday celebration or wedding reception. For warm weather, patio seating is available.

Mirabella is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. (T-Th 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can get three tacos for $8 on Taco Tuesdays and enjoy sporting events on large screens in the bar area.

From October 28 to November 10, Mirabella Cocina Latina will be participating in Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, where guests can enjoy specially curated prix fixe menus for both lunch and dinner.

For more information, visit www.mirabellacocina.com.