October Events

Hike with Mike: Eagle Hill to Douglas Hill
October 1 from 9 am – 1 pm
Join historian, Mike Miernik for a 5-mile hike up Eagle Hill, down to the famous triple arch bridge, along Douglas Hill, and back to Swan Lake via Farm Meadow. Great opportunity to explore a new area of the Preserve if you haven’t been to the west side before! Leashed dogs are welcome.
[Photo courtesy of Dennis Thornton]
Wildflower Walk
October 2 from 10 am – 12 pm
Join botanist, Patty Butter, for a leisurely walk and learn about the identification of autumn wildflowers. Contribute as a citizen scientist to increase our knowledge of the ecology of the Preserve by logging your observations in the iNaturalist app.
[Photo courtesy of Carl Zucker]
Painting en Plein Air
October 2 and 23 from 2 – 4:30 pm
Experience nature through painting! Learn the watercolor technique under the guidance of award-winning artist, Anne Johann, as you absorb the beauty of the landscape before you. You may bring your own supplies if you have them; if not, supplies will be provided.
[Photo courtesy of Kim Fendrich]
Sound Healing
October 3 from 6 – 7 pm
Tickets available on September 20 at 10 am
Join Dayna Gralla for a therapeutic and restorative sound healing experience. Envelop yourself in the sounds of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and a variety of soothing instruments as you allow your mind to drift from an active state to a relaxed and meditative state. Ages 10+
Sunset Yoga at Rockwood
October 5 and 12 from 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Relieve stress during an outdoor yoga session with instructor, Shivani Singh. Explore the connection between breath and movement and learn the fundamentals that will help keep your practice safe and sustainable. Classes are appropriate for all levels of experience, ages 18+.
[Photo courtesy of Heike May-Fendrich]
Stargazing in the Preserve
October 5 from 7 – 8:30 pm
Tickets available on September 20 at 10 am
Peer into the cosmos with Vinny Coulehan of the Rockland Astronomy Club. View Saturn and Jupiter through a telescope and observe the craters on the moon in detail. Plus, capture images to take home with you!
[Photo courtesy of Masaaki Tahara, taken on an iPhone SE during our June stargazing event!]
History of Rockwood Hall
October 8 from 10 am – 12 pm
Join Rockwood docent, David Teich, on an adventure into the past as we explore the Rockwood Hall area and its rich history dating back to prehistoric times. Former estate of William Rockefeller, this site boasts scenic views overlooking the Hudson, lush forests, and remnants of 19th century luxuries. Leashed dogs are welcome. The tour is about 2 miles.
Full Moon Hike: “Hunter’s Moon”
October 9 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Tickets available on September 20 at 10 am
Experience the Preserve after dark! Join us for a 4-mile hike on carriage roads lit by moonlight. We walk at a brisk pace; some hiking experience is recommended. Leashed dogs are welcome.
[Photo courtesy of Edwin Ramos]
Original New Yorkers:
Indigenous History of Land
October 10 from 10 – 11:30 am
The New York that you know today wasn’t always this way. This year, on Indigenous People’s Day, learn about the Native Nations who inhabited this land before colonization. Join us in welcoming historian and activist, Heather Bruegl, citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and first-line descendent Stockbridge Munsee, for a presentation on indigenous history and heritage.
Hiking and Hunting
October 11 from 9:30 – 11 am
You may have noticed signs about the hunting program in the Preserve recently, as hunting season approaches. If you’ve wondered about the safety or the scope of the hunting program, or its necessity in maintaining a balanced ecosystem within the Preserve, then this [free] program is for you. Join naturalist and manager of the hunting program, Josh DiPaola, for a 2-mile walk and talk along the Pocantico River Trail and allow him to answer any questions you have.
[Photo courtesy of Michael Leon]
Birdwatching with the Saw Mill River Audubon Society
October 12 and 22 from 8 – 10 am
Get to know our feathered residents! Join experts from the Saw Mill River Audubon Society on a [free] bird walk around the Preserve. Great for all levels of birding experience, beginners welcome! Completed vaccination required. Ages 8+
[Photo courtesy of Bill Golden]
Sunset Hike at Rockwood Hall
October 13 from 5 – 6:30 pm
Come join us for a 3-mile hike and witness the spectacular view of the sun setting over the Hudson and the Tappan Zee Bridge. Leashed dogs are welcome.
[Photo courtesy of Christina Gorman]
Wildlife Photography Workshop
October 16 from 2 – 4 pm
Join wildlife photographer, Bill Golden, for a workshop to learn what settings are most effective in photographing animals in their natural habitat. Explore some of the best locations to shoot within the Preserve, as Bill has learned from his many years photographing here. This program is intended for amateur to intermediate photographers with a DSLR camera.
[Photo courtesy of Bill Golden]
Hulda’s Night
October 19-22 and 26-29
Our biggest event of the year, Hulda’s Night is an adventure into the history and legends of the Preserve through live performance. Embark on a hike through the dark woods with lanterns guiding your path; a chill is in the air. You’ll stop to join a traveler, The Storyteller, who recounts legends by fireside. As your journey continues along Old Gory Brook Road, you’ll meet Domine Johannes Ritzema, Pastor of the Old Dutch Church during the Revolutionary War, who speaks of the struggles of holding a congregation together during a time of war… and of course, his concern over the witch living nearby, threatening his flock. As the moon rises, you’ll continue down the Witch’s Spring Trail, where you encounter the “witch” herself. Hulda, lonely and gravely misunderstood, awaits to tell you her side of the story.
Please note: at this time, all tickets are sold out.
Fall Foliage Photo Walk
October 23 from 10 am – 12 pm
Capture the beauty of fall foliage with photographer, Heidi Fuhrman, on a 2-mile walk in search of scenic vistas and natural subjects. Heidi will guide you to some of the best locations to shoot and will advise on framing, perspective, lighting, etc. Any camera is fine, even a cell phone; both beginners and experienced photographers are welcome.
[Photo courtesy of Heidi Fuhrman]
Postural Therapy: Living Comfortably
October 25 from 8:30 – 9:30 am
Start your day with movement! Join a FREE virtual session with Postural Therapist, Joey Zimet, and learn exercises to improve posture and function. The class will incorporate unique standing, sitting, and floor exercises that are gentle and easily adapted to fit your needs.
Autumn Tree Identification Walk
October 29 from 9:30 – 11 am
Join naturalist, John McShane, for a stroll through the Preserve and discuss some key skills on how to identify native trees. You’ll also learn how and why the leaves change color in the fall. The hike will be around 1-2 miles with frequent stops for discussion. Ages 10+. Leashed dogs are welcome.
[Photo courtesy of John McShane]
