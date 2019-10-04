October 18 Clinic on How Immigrants Can Avoid the “Public Charge” Trap

The Trump administration’s new rule on “Inadmissibility on Public Charge Grounds,” establishes new and tougher criteria that make dependency on the U.S. government for benefits a reason to render an immigrant’s application ineligible for green cards and thus a path to U.S. citizenship. On Friday, October 18, Catholic Charities is sponsoring a clinic where immigrants and their families can seek advice on how to avoid its pitfalls. The service is free, but an appointment is necessary. See the attached posters.