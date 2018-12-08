Obituary – Oct + Nov 2018

Sister Brigid Driscoll, 84

Sister Brigid Driscoll, RSHM, died October 29 at Marymount Convent in Tarrytown. She was 84.

Born in New York City to Daniel and Delia Duffy Driscoll, she entered the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1954. Sister Brigid taught (1957-1971), was Associate Academic Dean (1971-1974), and Director of the Continuing Education Program (1974-1979) at Marymount College in Tarrytown. She was President of Marymount College, Tarrytown (1979-1999).

She served the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary as a member of many boards and committees and represented the RSHM NGO (non-governmental organization) at the United Nations. Sister Brigid sat on numerous boards of educational, civic and professional organizations at national, state, and local levels. She taught in the Marymount Manhattan College degree program at Bedford Women’s Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, and worked with LifeWay, the anti-trafficking network.

Sister Brigid served on the boards of Marymount Manhattan College, Manhattan; Marymount University, Arlington, Va.; St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.; and Marymount School of New York City. She also served on boards for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, New York State Commission of Independent Colleges and Universities, Council of Independent Colleges, Westchester Education Coalition, and Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, where she was a representative to the consultation in Rome on the Apostolic Constitution on Catholic Universities.

Rosa Fitz-Gibbon, 86

Rosa Fitz-Gibbon, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died November 6 at the Poughkeepsie Pines Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie after a long illness. She was 86.

She was born in Cuba on March 19, 1932 and came to the United States with her family in October of 1969. She was an active member of the Hope Presbyterian Church in Tarrytown and later an active member of Ossining First Presbyterian Church, where she played the piano for the Hispanic Congregation for many years.

She worked for Mallory Battery during the early 1970s and later for Duracell Corporation. She attended Mercy College Night School as an adult and acquired a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She later worked as an accountant for Stella Rae Corp. and also worked for Higham Press, Inc. in Pleasantville.

David Smith, 80

David Joseph Smith, formerly of Irvington, died November 4, at the Cedar Manor Nursing Center. He was 80.

He was born February 28, 1938 in Tarrytown, to Duncan and Alice Smith. After graduating Irvington High School, Mr. Smith then served in the United States Navy. After the service, Mr. Smith worked as a warehouse manager in and around Westchester County

Elsie Birdsall, 93

Elsie (nee) Lupi Birdsall, a lifelong resident of Irvington, died November 9. She was 93.

She worked at General Motors Corp. of Tarrytown. She also worked for Columbia University Press in Irvington. She was a lifetime parishioner of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Irvington.

Sadie Ryan, 97

Sadie M. Ryan, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died November 14. She was 97.

Born in North Tarrytown on August 18, 1921, she was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church, the Transfiguration Seniors, Tarrytown Seniors, The Leisure Club and ITALO. She had worked at Marymount College as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was married to John P. “Jack” Ryan, who predeceased her on September 9, 2010.

Yolanda Mallery, 95

Yolanda Mallery (nee DeMilia), a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died November 16. She was 95.

She worked for Seagram Bros. in New York City for more than 40 years as an executive secretary, was a very good bowler (Westchester Hall of Fame inductee), and served and participated in the local seniors club for more than 30 years.