Obituaries – January 2020

Gerald Inzar, 47

Gerald L. Inzar, known as “Gee The Barber,” died January 27. He was 47.

Beloved husband of Karina and cherished father of Gerald the III, Mr. Inzar was a Sleepy Hollow High School graduate and lifelong local resident. He was the proud owner of Get Your Head Right Barbershop in Sleepy Hollow. He was known for his incredible work ethic, generous and positive attitude, and being a dedicated husband and father.

Margaret Moccia, 97

Margaret M. Moccia, a lifelong resident of Dobbs Ferry, died January 22. She was 97.

Born and raised in Dobbs Ferry, on March 7, 1942, she married Anthony Moccia at Our Lady of Pompeii Church where they remained parishioners. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony in 2005. She was the last survivor of her 15 brothers and sisters.

Stephen Farenga, 55

Stephen Gerard Farenga, a resident of Tarrytown, died January 8. He was 55.

He was educated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school in Elmsford, and Fordham Preparatory School in the Bronx. He attended Georgetown University until he was severely injured in a mugging near the campus. Rather than return after his convalescence, he tried a variety of jobs, but his favorite and longest lasting was a volunteer position as DJ and music director for the noncommercial radio station WDFH-FM in Dobbs Ferry. He was married for several years beginning in 1991, and during that time he worked as store manager for Egghead Software in Greenburgh. After his divorce, he found a job in printing, and by 1998 he was working for Quad Graphics in Manhattan. He stayed with Quad for 17 years, serving as the printing sponsor for several clients including Harper’s, Details, and W magazines.

Mr. Farenga met the love of his life, Alisa Golden, at Quad in 1999. In 2015, they eloped to New Mexico and got married. He enjoyed his enduring interests in history, politics, cartooning, and rock music. He was a devoted animal lover all his life and volunteered at the Elmsford Humane Society. Under the pen name SteveStrummer he was an avid contributing editor to Wikipedia for more than 10 years, with a focus on French and British history. He lived in his favorite place, Tarrytown, since 2000. He was diagnosed with ALS in April 2015 and was an inspiration to all who met him as he bravely adapted to his declining health over the years.

Though ALS took away his physical abilities, including speech, his brain was not affected, and he mastered the difficult technique of using his eyes to control a computer so he could write and edit articles, emails, texts, and hold conversations. His eloquence and thoughtfulness were profound despite having no voice. His joy and playfulness never left him, and he enjoyed making and hearing jokes and pranks, sharing music and videos, and being in the company of his friends and family.

Walter Ceconi, 87

Walter James Ceconi, a lifelong Sleepy Hollow resident, died January 16. He was 87.

He was born in North Tarrytown and graduated from North Tarrytown High School in 1951. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara Tuttle at Immaculate Conception Church in 1964.

Mr. Ceconi was an electrician with the IBEW until his retirement. He was a proud member of the IBEW Union. He was a member of Columbia Hose of the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department, a parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church and a member of the Sleepy Hollow GOP. He was also an avid gardener.

Patricia Marrinan, 81

Patricia Elizabeth Marrinan (née Kraft), a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully January 20 in Rhinebeck, New York. She was 81.

Born in White Plains, she was a dedicated registered nurse in White Plains Hospital for many years and with many friends. She loved being a nurse, which had been a dream of hers as a child. She was quite active and loved to walk, ride her bike, and exercise. She was a considerate, loving individual who loved music and singing; and who was passionate about her children and grandchildren. She was an incredibly caring and loving person.

John Trenholm, Jr., 82

John E. Trenholm, Jr., a resident of Deland, Florida and former longtime resident of Dobbs Ferry, died January 21. He was 82.

Locally, Mr. Trenholm dedicated 50 years of service with the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department Ogden Engine Company (Ex-Chief), Boy Scout Troop #24 Scout Master and volunteered at CAMP READ. He also was a volunteer member of Deland Methodist Church Disaster Team in Florida. For many years he worked as a draftsman for Anaconda in Hastings before joining his father at John E. Trenholm & Son in Dobbs Ferry.