Obituaries – Feb + Mar 2019

Leonardo Bauerle, 80

Leonardo Christian Bauerle, a 47-year resident of Irvington, loving husband and father of two children, died February 15. He was 80.

Born in Parral, Chile, he received his medical degree from the University of Chile in 1963, and practiced medicine for 37 years in Chile, Germany, Finland, and the United States. In addition, Mr. Bauerle served in the United States Armed Forces Reserves, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after serving Active Duty during Operation Joint Endeavor.

On September 10, 1967, he married Sisko Bauerle, and they raised their children, Kaarina and Erik.

Adrian Domingues, 75

Adrian A. Domingues, a resident of Tarrytown and Ossining, died March 2. He was 75.

Born in Tarrytown, he graduated from the first graduating class of Sleepy Hollow High School in 1960. He went on to become a plumber, earning the title of Master Plumber. He operated his own business and for a time partnered with Richard Galassi in Galassi and Domingues Plumbing. He was the plumbing inspector for the Village of Tarrytown for 35 years.

Mr. Domingues was an honorary member of Phoenix Hose where he enjoyed cooking and helping at the various events at the firehouse. He was also a member of the Ossining Boat and Canoe Club.

Ruth Devons, 99

Ruth Devons, a resident of Irvington for nearly 60 years, died peacefully March 2, a few months before her 100th birthday.

She was dearly loved by her four daughters, Sue, Judith, Mandy and Cathryn, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Samuel in 2006.

Emily Pollack, 92

Emily Pollack (Surovich), a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died March 12. She was 92.

She was born in Guttenberg, New Jersey. She married Anthony Pollack in 1947 and lived in Tarrytown for 70 years. She worked for the Tarrytown School District and was an active member of the Tarrytown Seniors and Ladies National Sokol Lodge in North Tarrytown. For the past year and a half, she resided with her family in Lighthouse Point, Florida.

Madeline Bonadies, 94

Madeline Bonadies, a long-time resident of Dobbs Ferry, died March 13. She was 94.

She graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School, Class of ’42. She started her college education at Manhattanville College during which time she entered the convent where she was a Sister of Mercy; Sister Mary Xavier. She lived and served in Port Jervis, NY, where her interest in biology flourished. She went on to earn her Master’s degree at St. John’s University and then was given the opportunity to pursue a challenging and long career as a Laboratory Director and instructor at the Somerset Medical Center, in Somerset, N.J. where she lived for about 17 years, making lifelong friends. She continued to come back to Dobbs Ferry on the weekends to be with her sisters. In more recent years, she and her beloved sister Jeanne (two ‘peas in a pod’), were active members of the Dobbs Ferry Women’s Club – a joyful group of women who have touched their lives in very special ways. She loved playing Bridge and attending the Book Club; she also was a former Vice President of the club. She was a lifetime member of the Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Dobbs Ferry.

Irene Kollar, 74

Irene Frances Ingham Kollar, a resident of Dobbs Ferry, died March 14. She was 74.

She was a Registered Nurse and worked as the Pastoral Associate for Our Lady of Fatima Church for 21 years. She was also the Director of Religious Education, where she began the first religious education program for autistic children.

She is survived by her children Adam, Suk Hee, Glenn and Sheila, and nine grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Deacon John “Jack” James Kollar.

Luther Sweet, 86

Luther Eugene Sweet, a former resident of Tarrytown, died February 25 in Utah. He was 86.

The son of Dr. Byron Luther Sweet and Grace Tilley Sweet, he grew up in Tarrytown and graduated from the Irving School for Boys. After completing college, he spent a few years serving in the military in Germany. After returning to the U.S., he and his family moved to New Hampshire where he and his wife, Mimi, taught school. They also joined the Mormon church and later were transferred to an Indian reservation in Arizona, where they spent many years teaching and tutoring children.

Mr. Sweet and his wife were married for 66 years and had three children. She died February 6.