Obituaries- April 2019

Michael Kulsha, Jr., 24

Michael M. Kulsha, Jr., a resident of Dobbs Ferry and Hastings, died April 9. He was 24.

He was born March 15, 1995 at Phelps Memorial Hospital to Michael M. Kulsha, Sr. and Eva Cumber. Locally, he attended the Westchester Exceptional Childrens School and later went on to attend the Open Gate Day Rehabilitation Center in Hawthorne.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Tony Cumber and Guirlie Becerra, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.

Maria Fulgieri, 61

Maria A. Fulgieri, a resident of Tarrytown, died April 9. She was 61.

She was born in Brooklyn October 6, 1957. She was a graduate of Fordham Law School and had been an attorney with the firm of Parsons and Whittemore in Rye Brook until she retired.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Gloria Fulgieri of Tarrytown and her nieces Allison (Max Carroll) Fulgieri and Melissa (Kevin Sweeney) Fulgieri.

Violet Paretti, 88

Violet R. Paretti, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died April 8 with her family by her side. She was 88.

Born in the Bronx, on November 22, 1930, she earned a Master’s Degree and held administrative positions at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital and the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, where she retired as CFO.

She had a very large and loving family. She is survived by her sisters Louise Mundy and Gioia Cipriani, her dear cousin Isabel Ciotti, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her loving caregiver and friend Ia Grigalshvili.

Robert Murray, 86

Robert (Bob) Murray, husband of 62 years to Doris Swanson Murray, died April 12, 2019, in his beloved Village of Tarrytown. He was 86.

He was the eldest of the six children of Joseph and Kathryn Nee Murray. He graduated from North Tarrytown High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean War, fighting combat missions while aboard the Destroyer USS Moale. After discharge from the Navy, he worked in the construction industry as a bricklayer. He later was employed, until his retirement, as Director of Buildings and Facilities for the County Trust Company.

On February 16, 1957, he married his wife, Doris, at St. Teresa’s Church in North Tarrytown. Bob and Doris had three children. Their youngest child, Thomas, resides in White Plains; their son Robert and their daughter Carol Murray Moneymaker predeceased their father.

In addition to his wife and son, he is survived by his two grandchildren, Matthew and Madison Moneymaker and by his son-in-law Jim Moneymaker, all of Menands, New York. He is also survived by four siblings and their spouses: Tom and Ann Murray, Don and Fran Murray, Barbara and Wes Trunko, and Ann Murray. His youngest brother, Bud Murray, predeceased him.

Sister Evelyn (Patrick) Gill, 82

Sr. Evelyn (Patrick) Gill, RSHM died April 16 at Marymount Convent in Tarrytown. She was 82.

Born in County Mayo, Ireland, to Patrick and Rose McEvilly Gill, she entered the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in Tarrytown in 1952.

Sr. Evelyn ministered at Marymount School in Tarrytown; Sacred Heart of Mary High School, Rolling Meadows, Illinois; the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Manhattan; Mother Butler High School, Bronx; and Marymount University, Arlington, Virginia. She was the Boarding School Moderator at Marymount International School, London, England, and served as Assistant Coordinator of Marymount Convent, retiring shortly before she died.