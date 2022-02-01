Irvington News
Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest

Irvington Middle School eighth graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese were named round-four finalists in the New York Times’ 2021-2022 Personal Narrative Contest.
February 1, 2022

Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York Times’ 2021-2022 Personal Narrative Contest. The annual contest asked students aged 11-19 to submit “short, powerful stories about a particular moment or event.” There were more than 11,000 applicants this year.

Brady and Calabrese entered the competition as part of an assignment in teachers Tara Chillemi’s and Olivia Evanko’s English language arts classes. “The students explored mentor personal narratives and reflected on their life experiences to craft a short, memorable experience in under 600 words,” Chillemi said. “We created lessons, exploring various narrative techniques and how to subtly incorporate reflective voice, and encouraged all students to submit their work to the contest.”

Brady entered the competition with her “Colors” essay and Calabrese entered with his “My Hit” essay.

