Nurses (and Doctors) Urgently Needed in Westchester County

The office of Westchester County Excecutive, George Latimer, has released the following urgent statement:

(White Plains, NY) – As we all face new realities going forward due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Westchester County Executive The George Latimer is calling on all available New York State Licensed nurses to step forward and once again work in service of your neighbors. The call applies to retired or currently non-working nurses in this time of great need.

Latimer said: “The reality is we don’t have enough nurses to meet our current demand – and that demand will only grow. We need you now more than ever – your expertise, your education, your experience – you.”

Nurses will be utilized to assist at locations such as nursing homes, child care programs, congregate care facilities, senior buildings and other sites that serve vulnerable populations. Westchester County Department of Social Services will coordinate the placements in partnership with the Department of Health. Those interested in serving the community in this capacity should contact Lindsay Jackson at: lajc@westchestergov.com