NRC Holds Hearing in Tarrytown on Indian Pt. Decommissioning Plan

August 3, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a public meeting in Tarrytown last week to receive comments on a decommissioning report for the closed Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan.

Holtec, which only took over ownership of the facility in late May, submitted a Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report on December 19, 2019, but the NRC only began a formal review of the plan two months ago. The report details Holtec’s immediate dismantlement approach and anticipated completion of the process within approximately 15 years.

Bruce Watson, chief of the Reactor Decommissioning Branch of the Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards, told the audience of about 50 onlookers at the Sleepy Hollow Hotel and Conference Center on July 29 there was currently $2.4 billion in a decommissioning trust fund that Holtec could tap into.

“Holtec can use the site for whatever purpose after decommissioning ends, except for where the dry cask storage is located,” Watson said.

Watson also maintained the thin-walled cannisters used to store the spent nuclear fuel rods on the property were designed to withstand the impact of an airplane crash.

Manna Jo Greene, an Ulster County legislator and Environmental Director for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, questioned why thicker cannisters that are used in Europe were not being planned by Holtec and suggested indoor storage be explored.

Several other elected officials, including state Senator Pete Harckham, addressed the NRC at a government-to-government session earlier in the day. Others, such as Congressman Mondaire Jones and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, sent representatives.

Mark Fry, who said he has lived in the rivertowns for 44 years, said he has sailed past the nuclear reactors often.

“I’m very happy to see that the NRC has decided to shut these reactors down. I will be very happy to see those acres put back to productive use,” he said.

In November 2019, Entergy and Holtec filed an application for license transfer with the NRC. In January 2020, the NRC announced that it was considering approval of an application by Entergy to transfer the Indian Point license — and the facility’s trust funds to pay for decommissioning — to Holtec to implement the facility’s decommissioning. The NRC approved the sale last November.

Holtec has agreed to provide job opportunities for more than 300 of Entergy’s current employees at Indian Point and honor the collective bargaining agreements that apply to all the workers at the facility.

Residents have until October 22 to submit comments to the NRC about the decommissioning plan.

