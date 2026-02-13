Now Is The Time For Universal Pre-K In Ardsley

February 13, 2026

Ardsley has long been a place where families come to build stable, meaningful lives—drawn by strong schools and safe neighborhoods. As a parent, a resident, and someone involved in local government, I believe there is a clear next step in that tradition: making Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) a priority for our community, with the goal of implementation in 2026.

The timing matters—and right now, the timing is right.

Albany is moving forward with legislation and budget commitments that significantly expand funding for Universal Pre-K across New York State. Programs that were once financially out of reach for communities like ours are becoming achievable. This is a moment of opportunity. If Ardsley plans thoughtfully and acts deliberately, we can secure state support that meaningfully reduces local cost while delivering lasting benefits to our families and schools.

At the same time, the financial pressure on young families in Ardsley has never been greater. The cost of living is high, and childcare costs are staggering. In most cases, full-time daycare exceeds $2,000 per child per month. Even households with two six-figure incomes—families who are firmly middle class by any reasonable definition—struggle to balance housing costs, childcare, and everyday expenses. For many parents, these pressures shape major life decisions: whether to remain in the workforce, whether to have another child, or whether they can afford to stay in the community at all.

Universal Pre-K is not a handout. It is a smart public investment that recognizes economic reality and supports working families while giving every child a strong start.

There is also a clear opportunity cost to inaction. Albany will be funding UPK programs throughout the state. If Ardsley does not pursue these funds, they will be spent elsewhere—supporting families in neighboring towns while our own residents continue to shoulder the full burden of childcare costs. We should be advocating to ensure that state resources flow back to our community and reflect the taxes our residents already pay.

This issue also intersects with long-term property values and community competitiveness. Families choose where to live based on schools, services, and quality of life. If nearby municipalities succeed in implementing Universal Pre-K while Ardsley lags behind, that disparity will matter. Over time, differences in public benefits and family support can influence demand, enrollment patterns, and ultimately home values. Maintaining Ardsley’s strength means keeping pace with—and ideally leading—on policies that matter to families.

Finally, Universal Pre-K aligns squarely with who we are. Westchester is a place people move to raise families in peace and prosperity. Ardsley, in particular, prides itself on educational excellence. We understand that learning does not begin in kindergarten—it begins years earlier, with language development, social skills, and emotional growth. Affordable, accessible, high-quality Universal Pre-K is the logical next step in our community’s commitment to education.

Implementing UPK will require collaboration, planning, and transparency. Those conversations should begin now—with parents, educators, the school district, and local officials working together toward a shared goal. Setting 2026 as a target gives us the time to do this right.

This is a moment to be proactive rather than reactive. A moment to invest locally rather than watch opportunity pass us by. And a moment to reaffirm that Ardsley remains a place where families and children can thrive.

Zack Sheingold

Zack Sheingold is a physician, husband, father and Ardsley resident currently serving as a District Leader on the Ardsley Democratic Committee