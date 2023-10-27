Sponsor
November Movies at Warner Library

October 27, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor
November 1/ Asteroid City
Following a writer on his world famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever. Starring: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Edward Norton. 2023 PG-13 1hr 45m
November 8/ Jungle Cruise
Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon River in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons. 2022 PG-13 2hr 07m
November 15/ Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical super stardom. Starring: Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie. 2022 PG-13 2hr 24m
November 22/ 80 For Brady
As the New England Patriots reach Superbowl LI in Houston four female fans become determined to attend the game and meet quarterback Tom Brady, which proves a more memorable experience than they expected after the Patriots fall behind by four touchdowns. Starring: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady. 2023 PG-13 1hr 38m.
November 29: I Am From Chile
Salvador is a young Chilean who moves to London to study English and travel around Europe. While in London, he stays with his aunt Maria, an immature and alcoholic 55 year old woman. When Salvador’s parents face unexpected economic hardship, it threatens to cut short their son’s London experience. Starring: Diego Ruiz, Paulina Garcia. 2013 NR 1h 49m. Spanish with English subtitles. Cine en español.
Masks optional. Social Distancing requested.
Also the room can be cold, dress warmly
Visit us @ Warner Library!
We are open
10-6 Monday-Wednesday
1-9 Thursday
10-5 Friday and Saturday
1-5 Sunday
closed November 10 & 11 Veterans Day; November 23 Thanksgiving
