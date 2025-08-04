Not So “Obviously”

August 4, 2025

Anyone who has ever listened to Rep. Lawler’s commentary knows that he begins nearly every statement with the word “obviously”—as if the devastating consequences of his priorities are self-evident and beyond debate. Yet, for the millions of Americans whose lives will be upended by the reconciliation bill, nothing could be further from obvious or acceptable.

Rep. Lawler’s repeated use of the word “obviously” subtly undermines honest debate and dismisses legitimate concerns as if only his view makes sense. But let’s not allow that rhetoric to obscure the ugly reality: the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) is a direct assault on some of our country’s most vulnerable populations, and Lawler proudly supports it.

Here’s what the OBBBA will truly mean for individuals and families across the nation:

Cuts and restrictions to Medicaid causing millions to lose healthcare coverage.

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) cutbacks resulting in food insecurity, poorer health outcomes, and economic hardship.

Clean energy tax credits are gutted, meaning fewer green jobs, higher household energy costs, and worse pollution.

Massively expanded immigration enforcement with quotas resulting in illegal kidnapping and the blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Tax provisions that overwhelmingly favor the wealthy, adding to income inequality while potentially exploding the national debt.

The elimination of investments in education, public health, and infrastructure.

Congressman Lawler’s mantra—”obviously”— highlights a refusal to acknowledge facts and the widespread harm this bill will inflict. I urge our community to see through the superficial rhetoric and demand accountability for a lawmaker who uses language to conceal the true human cost of their policies.

Mark A. Lieberman

Yorktown, NY