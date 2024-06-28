Northwell Opens Orthopedic Facility In Tarrytown

June 28, 2024

Northwell Health has opened a new orthopedic practice, Northwell Orthopedics at Tarrytown, continuing its strategy to expand access and coordinated care of its specialty services in Westchester County. The health system has invested nearly $3 million into the 6,400 square-foot facility located at 658 White Plains Road.

The practice, which houses 12 exam rooms and in-office X-ray imaging capabilities, will offer a wide range of musculoskeletal services. Physicians at the Tarrytown site will provide surgical and non-surgical care across many orthopedic subspecialties – including joints, spine, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, and sports medicine.

“It is with great enthusiasm that Northwell introduces its first full-service orthopedic practice in Westchester County,” said Kevin Beiner, senior vice president and regional executive director of the Western Region at Northwell Health. “This demonstrates the continuation of our commitment to build a comprehensive orthopedic program throughout the region, ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality of expert orthopedic care.”

To book an appointment at Northwell Orthopedics in Tarrytown, call 914-559-5060.