Northeast Ramp on H-Bridge in Tarrytown Closed for Repairs

July 17, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Due to a failed inspection of a portion of the Tarrytown H-Bridge, an emergency repair is underway, closing the northeast ramp until further notice.

The span over the bridge at the Metro-North Train Station must be reduced to only westbound traffic to avoid the compromised area of the bridge.

Support our Sponsors

All traffic heading east will be forced to exit the waterfront through Beekman Avenue and Sleepy Hollow.

The H-Bridge is the sole vehicular access point to the Hudson River waterfront, the residences, the businesses, and the parks on the west side of the Metro North tracks. This temporary traffic pattern is expected to cause significant disruption and drivers should expect delays, particularly during commuting hours.

Any updates to the traffic pattern will be posted on the village website and sent via the village’s phone alert system.