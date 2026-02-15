February 15, 2026
Nordic Buns
February 15, 2026
NORDIC BUNS: A happy slappy history By Krista Madsen When I book a vacation, I often try to plan around festivals, eccentric...Read More
Final Call: Bulldog Gallery 2026 Sponsorships Close February 15th
February 14, 2026
This highly visible outdoor experience transforms the village into a walkable open-air gallery of artist-designed bulldog sculptures. Residents and visitors...Read More
Jazz Forum Arts To Change Hands In July
February 13, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— After more than 40 years of bringing first class jazz to the New York scene generally—and at...Read More
SPCA Seeks Help from Community after 44 Neglected Cats Rescued in Greenburgh
February 13, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- The SPCA of Westchester is asking for assistance from the public after 44 cats and kittens were...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Mulls Joining Other Rivertowns In Banning Gas Leafblowers
February 13, 2026
This is the first in an occasional series of articles written for The Hudson Independent by local students. Submissions should...Read More
Beloved Sleepy Hollow Sergeant Retires from Force
February 12, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- A “Final Walk Out” ceremony was held this week for Sleepy Hollow Police Sergeant James Warren, who...Read More
tarry Takes The Rivertowns Literally
February 12, 2026
By Barrett Seaman— In a shrinking universe of high-end literary magazines, a colorful little gem has emerged right here in...Read More
Ardsley Curling Club Phenom Danny Casper Goes For Olympic Gold
February 11, 2026
By Ed Klajman— Fighting back tears as he met with the media Tuesday in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, site of the...Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s Ficarrotta Now All-Time Section 1 Scoring Champ
February 7, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- Dobbs Ferry’s Anthony Ficarrotta powered past several defenders and drove for a lay-in late in the fourth...Read More
Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”
February 6, 2026
By Tom Pedulla-- The Masters School is building something special in boys’ basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The...Read More
