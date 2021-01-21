NOMINATIONS NEEDED FOR 2021 WESTCHESTER COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AWARDS

January 21, 2021

Do you know of a student or adult who has stepped up to help other Westchester residents in creative ways in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Westchester County Board of Health would like to recognize them. The Westchester County Board of Health is now seeking nominations for the 2021 Public Health Service Awards. The Board wants to recognize adults, young people and not-for-profit programs that have demonstrated creativity and compassion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have helped improve public health in Westchester County.

The Board encourages community leaders, healthcare professionals, educators and residents to nominate worthy people or organizations as soon as possible for these prestigious awards so that they can be acknowledged for helping others affected by the pandemic.

Please use the fillable forms linked here for nominations: https://health.westchestergov.com/news/public-health-awards