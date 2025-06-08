Support our Sponsors
  • RiverArts Music Tour
  • Masters School Graduation
Letters-to-the-Editor & Commentary

Nominate A Local Small Business

• Bookmarks: 3

June 8, 2025

Local businesses in the River villages and unincorporated Greenburgh frequently are asked to donate to local causes. It’s expensive to be a local business and always being asked to make donations for worthy causes.

I plan to honor Businesses of the Month at upcoming Greenburgh Town Board meetings and encourage residents to submit nominations to me by emailing me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Businesses that will be honored will include those located in the villages and unincorporated Greenburgh.

  It’s important for the town to show that we value and appreciate the businesses that are involved in the community. By recognizing businesses we will also motivate other businesses to support local charities, schools, events and causes. We will also help strengthen bonds and relationships between the private sector and the community, promoting good will..

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House 10th Anniversary Celebration
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

Small businesses make sacrifices to give back. We should also help them succeed.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Westchester real estate agent - Tarrytown listing
  • La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

Beating The Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

June 8, 2025
As the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., pancreatic cancer is a diagnosis no patient wants to...
Read More
Mike Drop

Mike Drop

June 8, 2025
MIKE DROP: The opposite of hobnob By Krista Madsen My kids only know Mike Myers as an Elon Musk impersonator which is...
Read More
Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody

Fourth Of Four Lighthouse Vandals Now In County Police Custody

June 6, 2025
  This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman— A week after the Tarrytown Lighthouse at Sleepy Hollow was trashed...
Read More
State DOT Makes Final Pitch For Route 9 Traffic Reform

State DOT Makes Final Pitch For Route 9 Traffic Reform

June 5, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- On Wednesday evening at Mercy University, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT)and the engineering firm...
Read More
Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington

Bulldog Gallery Returning to Streets of Irvington

June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Bulldogs will be on the loose for the next four months in Irvington, but don’t worry, they...
Read More
Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

Hastings Class of 2025 Valedictorian, Salutatorian Named

June 4, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings High School has announced its top two Class of 2025 students: Valedictorian Natalie Garson, and Salutatorian...
Read More
Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation

Videos Of The Vandals Who Trashed The Lighthouse Expected To Speed Investigation

June 3, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Had the four young men (teenagers by the look of them) known that the Tarrytown Lighthouse at...
Read More
‘It’s Never Too Late’: An Interview with Children’s Book Author Gail Schlenger

‘It’s Never Too Late’: An Interview with Children’s Book Author Gail Schlenger

June 3, 2025
In 2020, Gail Schlenger, a long-time resident of Tarrytown, faced a dilemma.  Forced by COVID to retire after 40 years...
Read More
Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists

Historic Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Gutted By Arsonists

June 2, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— It wasn’t the first time this spring that someone purposely damaged the Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse, which had...
Read More
Let The Grilling Begin!

Let The Grilling Begin!

June 1, 2025
If you're into barbecue, this eponymously-titled tome is a must for your recipe library. If you're not, this book, written...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
119 views
bookmark icon