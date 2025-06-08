Nominate A Local Small Business

June 8, 2025

Local businesses in the River villages and unincorporated Greenburgh frequently are asked to donate to local causes. It’s expensive to be a local business and always being asked to make donations for worthy causes.

I plan to honor Businesses of the Month at upcoming Greenburgh Town Board meetings and encourage residents to submit nominations to me by emailing me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com. Businesses that will be honored will include those located in the villages and unincorporated Greenburgh.

It’s important for the town to show that we value and appreciate the businesses that are involved in the community. By recognizing businesses we will also motivate other businesses to support local charities, schools, events and causes. We will also help strengthen bonds and relationships between the private sector and the community, promoting good will..

Small businesses make sacrifices to give back. We should also help them succeed.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor