September 8, 2024
Fundraiser Launched for Ailing Sleepy Hollow Third Grade Student
September 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- A weeklong fundraiser has been launched to help a third-grade student in the Tarrytown School District recently...Read More
No
September 8, 2024
NO: Used liberally makes way for a few better yeses By Krista Madsen– One pre-spring weekend, this guy I was giddily gaga...Read More
Jon Anderson Brings Yes Classics and New Album ‘True’ to The Cap
September 8, 2024
By W.B. King-- As a kid, Jon Anderson did not have designs on becoming a musician. A tried-and-true supporter of...Read More
Gusting Winds Force Cancellation Of This Year’s Lighthouse Swim
September 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- It was a crystal -clear September day—perfect for an outdoor athletic event, even a swim, except for...Read More
Coffee With a Side of Warmth, Opportunity and Inclusion
September 7, 2024
By Sue Treiman-- What happens when your favorite people are too often the subject of myth and misconception? You create...Read More
Hastings Taking ‘All in’ Approach to Football Season
September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- During a recent Hastings practice, members of the team wore green t-shirts with yellow lettering that read,...Read More
Hackley Looks to Defend Metro Independent League Title
September 7, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Hackley is on the move. After a period of shuffling head coaches and then some growing pains,...Read More
An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group
September 6, 2024
The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and...Read More
New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success
September 5, 2024
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering...Read More
Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents
September 5, 2024
Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.