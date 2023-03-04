Letters to the Editor No to Governor Hochul’s Zoning Override Proposal Published 21 hours ago21h ago March 4, 2023 The NYS Legislature should reject Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal that would enable NYS to override local zoning if a locality does not comply with state quotas to build affordable housing and to address New York’s severe housing shortage.. Instead -the state should provide financial incentives to taxpayers who live in communities that do their fair share or build more than what the state is expecting each local government to do to address our housing shortage. The Westchester Municipal Officials Association, many Town Supervisors and Mayors object to the plan to give the state power to overturn local zoning. Local zoning enables a community to maintain the character and integrity of the community. Communities have different needs. I believe that we need to address the affordable housing shortage and offer another suggestion. New York State should provide financial incentives to residents who live in communities that meet or exceed their housing quota. When the State Legislature approved the tax cap when Andrew Cuomo was Governor – a provision was included: only taxpayers who live in communities that complied with the tax cap would be eligible for a tax rebate. Local governments that voted to exceed the tax cap would have to explain to their constituents why they wouldn’t get the tax credit. This incentive worked. Most communities comply with the tax cap.Sponsor The state should do something similar with housing. Each community should be asked by the state to build a certain amount of affordable housing units in their community. If they comply the taxpayers who live in that community would be eligible for additional tax relief. If the locality does more than required the tax relief check would be greater. governments should also be offered additional financial assistance from the state if they exceed housing construction goals that the state sets for them. Encourage local governments to approve more housing by making additional grants available to those that cooperate. An obstacle to housing development proposals has always been NIMBY-not in my back yard. If taxpayers would get a check from NYS because their community did more NIMBY could possibly be replaced by YIMBY–“yes in my back yard.” PAUL FEINER Greenburgh Town Supervisor Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Theater’s 3rd Annual Short Play Fest to Stage Six Plays Plus a Musical March 4, 2023 For the 3rd consecutive year, Irvington Theater will once again present the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest: a free celebration... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsFood in the Rivertowns Say Cheese! It’s Time for the Rivertowns to Get Cultured March 1, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- On March 2, Bloomy Cheese & Provisions will cut the ribbon on their new Dobbs Ferry store,... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington Names Village Hall Plaza After Madam C. J. Walker March 1, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- On the last day of February, a goodly crowd of more than 70 crammed into the foyer... Read More Community NewsTop News Area Cops Get Medical Training for Active Shooter Situations February 28, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Rock music blared. Strobe lights played havoc with op-art stripes on the walls, distracting the officers’ eyes... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District February 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The first ever community forum in the Dobbs Ferry School District was held earlier this month. The... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Smith to Retire After Six Terms as Irvington Mayor February 26, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- When he first ran for village trustee in 2009, Brian Smith was a registered Republican. When he... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Wray Leads Unite Sleepy Hollow Slate Into March Elections February 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Sleepy Hollow looking at the list of candidates running for the village Board of Trustees... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Challenging Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray is a Tall Order February 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Since he split from the local Democrats in 2015, forming his own “Unite Sleepy Hollow” party, Mayor... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Gets a Fat Check to Fund Its Downtown Re-development February 23, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow has been awarded $4.5 million from a New York State program aimed... Read More Environmental NewsTarrytown News TEAC Co-Chairs to be Honored by Volunteer New York February 23, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Each spring for more than 40 years, Volunteer New York, the nonprofit organization that supplies volunteers to... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint