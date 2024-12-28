No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

December 28, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town taxes in 2025.

In the $104 million budget approved by the Greenburgh Town Board on Dec. 16, for homes where assessments remain unchanged, town taxes will remain flat.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said few changes were made to the spending plan he proposed a few months ago.

“One of the reasons why few changes were made in the budget was because we all worked together on the budget, beginning in September,” Feiner stated. “Much of the give and take took place before the budget was even proposed.”

A new position created by the Town Board for 2025 is Operations Director, which Feiner said he has lobbied for years. The position will pay an annual salary of $175,000.

“I had originally proposed that the position report to the town supervisor, but the board decided the official, once appointed, should report to the entire Town Board,” Feiner explained. “The board will work on a job description in 2025.”

The interest revenue account for the town outside the villages was adjusted to $2 million from $25,000 after being under budgeted in previous years. The Medical Insurance expense for all funds was adjusted to an estimated 3% increase and the bond principal and interest expense accounts were reduced after town officials received the amortization schedule.

Town taxes are only about two percent of the total tax bill for residents who live in the villages.