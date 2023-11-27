Sponsor
Irvington News

“No Shave November” Raises Cancer Research Money in Honor of the Late Detective Dave Walsh

Irvington Police Chief Frank Pignatelli, Sgt. Steve Dell Colli, Officers Matt Eckert and Anthony Di Nardo sporting a month;'s worth of facial growth
November 27, 2023

Some Irvington police officers were looking a little scruffy during the month of November. Others looked rather dashing. By month’s end, all (except the two female officers on the force) were sporting beards as a result of participating in the department’s “No Shave November,” a campaign to raise funds to fight cancer. Now in its second year, the effort honors the life of their late colleague, Detective Dave Walsh, who succumbed to brain cancer in July of 2022.

The recipient of the campaign will be Swim Across America, a national charity that Ken Walsh, Dave’s brother, joined following his brother’s death. The money will go directly to cancer research and patient programs. Each Irvington police officer contributed.

As of the 27th, the campaign had surpassed $3,800. By then, some of the officers had already gotten out their razors. Others, as witnessed by the accompanying photo, were maintaining their hirsute image—at least for a few more days.

The public is still welcome to contribute to the cause by making a donation at https://gofund.me/f7f23350

