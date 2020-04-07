No Regents Exams This Year

The New York State Board of Regents on April 6 announced that the June Regents exam, used to certify completion of high school in the state’s public schools, has been cancelled. Instead, schools are advised to rely on teachers’ evaluations and classroom performance to determine whether students are awarded diplomas.

The exams were supposed to have taken place in June. What is not clear is whether the make-up exam, scheduled for August, would remain on the schedule. By then, most seniors would have gone through graduation, though it remains to be seen whether schools across the state will be able to hold ceremonies.